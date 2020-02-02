A High Point for Quad-Cities Senior Living

The Summit of Bettendorf, scheduled to open in summer 2021, will bring a new kind of senior living to the Quad-Cities. With a focus on health and well-being, extraordinary attention to design detail and a breadth of programming created to help residents learn, grow and experience life the way they want to, The Summit certainly is not your grandmother’s retirement campus.
The community, under construction near the southwest corner of the roundabout at 53rd Street and Middle Road, is the first new-build project of WellSpire, an organization formed by the partnership of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System.
The organizations – WesleyLife: a longtime leader in senior living and Genesis: similarly positioned in healthcare – announced early last year a collaboration to create a new entity that would serve older adults in the Quad-Cities. WellSpire, the entity created by the partnership, began doing business July 1st, 2019, with ground broken for The Summit in late September.
“We’re honored to become part of the Quad-Cities’ senior living landscape, and we look forward to bringing the WellSpire brand of vivacity, activity, health and well-being to a market that welcomes development and enhancement of services for older adults,” said Rob Kretzinger, CEO of WesleyLife.
“Through our partnership with Genesis Health, we’re focused on a common mission to pave the way for people to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives that focus on purpose and well-being. Our new community will be an opportunity to illustrate how we plan to make that mission come to life.”
WellSpire chose the Bettendorf site for the new campus due to its rapid growth over the past several years, and projected future growth. Darren Schlapkohl, Vice President of Development for WesleyLife and a Bettendorf native, said Bettendorf community leadership has been a solid partner in facilitating development.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’d been looking at the Quad-Cities, and specifically at the Bettendorf area, for many reasons – it’s a well-managed community with an ease of doing business that was very much desired and appreciated, and in addition to that, the city is simply a great place to live,” Schlapkohl said.
“No matter where you are in life, there’s something there for you. It was a great place to grow up, and my parents are still there. I wanted to help create the kind of community they’d want to be a part of.”
The Summit of Bettendorf, designed for adults 55 and older, will include levels of living ranging from Independent and Assisted Living to Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Approximately 100 Independent Living apartments, 16 Assisted Living and 16 Assisted Living Memory Support and 20 Short-Term Rehabilitation and 20 Healthcare suites will be offered.
“The architectural design of the building will present a unique departure from typical senior living community design, with the use of materials reflecting the connection to the earth, the Iowa farmland and the influence of the region’s rivers,” said Sally Groome, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for WesleyLife.
“The building will include a number of gathering spaces that are being designed specifically to foster connections, and overall, the community’s design elements, finishes and attention to detail will also combine to create an aesthetic that is different from that of other campuses,” Groome said. “It will be a beautiful community – and will also be one that people are eager to call ‘home,’ because it will feel like home.”
Groome added the community’s name itself helps to tell the story of WellSpire’s goals for the campus. “The name ‘Summit of Bettendorf’ illustrates the premise; a summit is defined as ‘the highest point on a hill or mountain,’ connoting what we hope will be a premier and incomparable experience for those who will live and work in the new community,” she said.
Erica Schroeder, The Summit of Bettendorf’s Director of Sales, is accepting deposits for the new community. Deposits are fully refundable and will provide prospective residents with a “place in line” that will enable them to choose their floor plans this summer. To learn more about everything The Summit of Bettendorf has to offer, contact Erica today at (563) 200-2484.