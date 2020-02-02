A High Point for Quad-Cities Senior Living

The Summit of Bettendorf, scheduled to open in summer 2021, will bring a new kind of senior living to the Quad-Cities. With a focus on health and well-being, extraordinary attention to design detail and a breadth of programming created to help residents learn, grow and experience life the way they want to, The Summit certainly is not your grandmother’s retirement campus.

The community, under construction near the southwest corner of the roundabout at 53rd Street and Middle Road, is the first new-build project of WellSpire, an organization formed by the partnership of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System.

The organizations – WesleyLife: a longtime leader in senior living and Genesis: similarly positioned in healthcare – announced early last year a collaboration to create a new entity that would serve older adults in the Quad-Cities. WellSpire, the entity created by the partnership, began doing business July 1st, 2019, with ground broken for The Summit in late September.

“We’re honored to become part of the Quad-Cities’ senior living landscape, and we look forward to bringing the WellSpire brand of vivacity, activity, health and well-being to a market that welcomes development and enhancement of services for older adults,” said Rob Kretzinger, CEO of WesleyLife.