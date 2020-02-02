A Time of Growth for the Scott County Family Y

The start of the new decade is a time of expansion and modernization for the Scott County Family Y.
Officials broke ground on the R. Richard Bittner YMCA on East 4th Street in downtown Davenport last September and expect to have the $22 million facility completed in December of this year.
“The new facility will be able to have a real impact on this area,” said Brad Martell, Scott County Family Y CEO. “I'm looking forward to getting it open a year from now.”
The new 70,000-square-foot space is on the former W.G. Block Co. property across from the Quad-City Times. Upgraded amenities like two pools, and indoor walking/running track, a gym and a rooftop group exercise could double the number of members served at the current downtown Y.
The majority of the cost of the project is being funded privately from individuals and foundations. An Iowa state grant is contributing $500,000.
The Scott County Family Y has had a presence in Davenport since 1858. The current downtown facility at 606 W. 2nd Street was built in 1963.
“It's a wonderful building that has served all kinds of generations,” Martell said.
The Y conducted market research that found Scott County residents “look favorably on the Y and our mission to serve everyone through scholarship grants, membership assistance and child care,” Martell said. “We've done a pretty good job serving the entire community. We're favorable in a lot of people's minds.”
Much of that reputation is from the YMCA’s huge community impact, beyond expanding facilities. Offering six different healthy living centers, the YMCA works with 25 community agency and non-profit partners, while serving five school districts currently. Their relationship with the community is deeply rooted in education and child care, including 13 child care centers. In the last year, over 5,500 hours were spent promoting summer reading, and 100 teen drop outs were turned into graduated through community outreach and education initiatives. In many ways, the YMCA has been the heart of our community for decades as a place that cares for our children, works with our local schools, and gathers many of us for the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving. The YMCA has given back and invested in the Quad-Cities too with 1.53 million dollars in local programs.
Expansion in the next decade may very well go beyond just a new downtown center and further into Scott County as well. Eldridge may also get its own YMCA if voters approve a referendum on March 3rd.
The city of Eldridge, the North Scott School District and the Y are in talks over a proposed $14 million facility to be built a few blocks from North Scott high school. Among the features would be a pool that could be used by the high school, which doesn't currently have one of its own.
“It's just an opportunity for us to serve more people,” Martell said. While serving more people that don’t live in the immediate Quad-Cities, this potential new Y facility is a new opportunity to partner with another school district and serve more community sports.
The city and school district have committed to about half the cost of the project. Voters will decide in March whether to use the Public Education & Recreation Levy (PERL) to fund a portion of the project.
Meanwhile, 2020 rings in years of development from the last decade as well, including some of its most recent developments. Scott County Family Y just opened the YMCA Gymnastics & Cheer Center at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. According to the Scott County Family Y website, the gymnastics, tumbling and cheer programs will feature multiple opportunities for youth to participate and develop, from toddlers to nationally-competitive athletes. The Y's advanced skills competitive team will have tryouts tentatively scheduled for this summer, which is a huge opportunity in the Quad-Cities community that previously did not have competitive gymnastics, tumbling and cheer programs.
“We had great participation,” Martell said. “I look forward to getting that off the ground and getting a team this summer.”
The past decade, Scott County Family YMCA has worked exceptionally hard to not only bring us the services that we know and love with our gym memberships and community pools, but also to bring us new state of the art facilities and even competitive sports opportunities not previous offered. As the Quad-Cities has expanded in population, the YMCA has brought grown with us, while offering new services to our children and the next generations to come. As the place to unwind from a long day’s work, to pick up a child from daycare or preschool, to implement a New Year’s resolution and even get in the competitive spirit, the YMCA has been a part of our community.