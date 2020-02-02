A Time of Growth for the Scott County Family Y

Much of that reputation is from the YMCA’s huge community impact, beyond expanding facilities. Offering six different healthy living centers, the YMCA works with 25 community agency and non-profit partners, while serving five school districts currently. Their relationship with the community is deeply rooted in education and child care, including 13 child care centers. In the last year, over 5,500 hours were spent promoting summer reading, and 100 teen drop outs were turned into graduated through community outreach and education initiatives. In many ways, the YMCA has been the heart of our community for decades as a place that cares for our children, works with our local schools, and gathers many of us for the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving. The YMCA has given back and invested in the Quad-Cities too with 1.53 million dollars in local programs.

Expansion in the next decade may very well go beyond just a new downtown center and further into Scott County as well. Eldridge may also get its own YMCA if voters approve a referendum on March 3rd.

The city of Eldridge, the North Scott School District and the Y are in talks over a proposed $14 million facility to be built a few blocks from North Scott high school. Among the features would be a pool that could be used by the high school, which doesn't currently have one of its own.