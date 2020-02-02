Adapting to a New Decade of Education, Skills and Trades

As the new decade dawns, Black Hawk College is rolling out an even longer welcome mat to high school students looking for dual-credit classes to jump-start their college careers.

The community college is setting up satellite offices in area high schools, meeting students with questions about majors, careers and financial aid halfway. An office that opened at Moline High School during the 2018-19 school year is now staffed by a college representative on a regular basis.

“We really started to look at how to support high school students and how to help them make the transition to college,” said Dr. Amy Maxeiner, Black Hawk College’s vice president for instruction.

Dual credit allows current high school students to enroll in college-level classes for college credit. Students can attend classes at their high school or on the Black Hawk College campus. “We have great partnerships with the high schools we work with, and students receive a high-quality education while earning college credit,” she said.

Maxeiner added that it’s important to set students on the right path as early as possible. The college has a professional staff of advisors to help students select the right classes for their major.