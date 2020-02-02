Adapting to a New Decade of Education, Skills and Trades

As the new decade dawns, Black Hawk College is rolling out an even longer welcome mat to high school students looking for dual-credit classes to jump-start their college careers.
The community college is setting up satellite offices in area high schools, meeting students with questions about majors, careers and financial aid halfway. An office that opened at Moline High School during the 2018-19 school year is now staffed by a college representative on a regular basis.
“We really started to look at how to support high school students and how to help them make the transition to college,” said Dr. Amy Maxeiner, Black Hawk College’s vice president for instruction.
Dual credit allows current high school students to enroll in college-level classes for college credit. Students can attend classes at their high school or on the Black Hawk College campus. “We have great partnerships with the high schools we work with, and students receive a high-quality education while earning college credit,” she said.
Maxeiner added that it’s important to set students on the right path as early as possible. The college has a professional staff of advisors to help students select the right classes for their major.
Paying for college can be a challenge, so Black Hawk helps students determine what aid is available and the steps to access it. Black Hawk’s low tuition means many students can complete their studies without a lot of student loan debt.
In addition to the dual-credit program, Black Hawk College has always been focused on how best to meet local workforce needs. Now more than ever, community colleges find themselves increasingly looked to as a source for well-trained employees.
As the workforce changes, online education will continue to grow in demand for students on the go. The college is revamping its online Associate in Arts program and will relaunch it this fall in the areas of business, psychology and accounting.
“Online is growing rapidly, and we are working to create a more robust online program that provides a great, high-quality education for busy students,” Maxeiner said.
The college also recently launched new programs in surgical technology and veterinary technology and continues to see demand for non-credit programs, including the Highway Construction Careers Training Program.
Certificate and career programs are popular with students wanting to upgrade their skills or change careers. Many career programs prepare students for jobs in high-demand fields. The job growth rate for surgical technologists, for example, is forecast at more than 9% over the next 10 years.
Prior to the Great Recession of 2008, students often were steered toward completing a bachelor’s degree. Two decades later, many employers are looking for workers with specific skills from programs offered by community colleges.
Community colleges are emerging from the shadows of their larger, baccalaureate peers as less expensive and often more practical alternatives for career advancement. For students that are seeking a bachelor’s degree, Black Hawk College is a great alternative as well.
“Many of our students complete the first two years toward their bachelor’s degree, then transfer to a four-year institution,” Maxeiner said.
The cost savings can be significant. Black Hawk has formal transfer agreements with numerous colleges and universities, and many of its students transfer to institutions as diverse as St. Ambrose University, Augustana College, Illinois State University and Western Illinois University, along with universities throughout the Midwest and United States. It recently announced an agreement with National Louis University in the Chicago area for students in the early childhood education program.
Black Hawk College, founded in 1946, is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is recognized and certified by the Illinois Community College Board and serves all or part of nine counties in northwest Illinois.
Community colleges are a great option for many students. Whether online or on-campus, career programs or transfer options, Black Hawk College offers high-quality instruction at a very affordable price. The college offers five start dates in January, March, June, August and October and features eight-week, 12-week and 16-week classes. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu or call 309-796-5000.