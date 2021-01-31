Carpetland USA: Three generations of service

The cologne of new floor covering surrounds him every day. But after returning to the showroom after a vacation or a business trip, Eric Langan, the president and owner of Carpetland USA, says he can recognize the smell right away, and it reminds him of home.
Home is his family’s nearly 50-year old business, started by his grandfather Don Langan. He is the third generation of Langans to man the helm of the successful floor covering business. The mainstay Quad-Cities business officially celebrates its 50th anniversary on August 1st.
“The new carpet smell just kind of reminds me of all the years we’ve been in business. Going back to the times when I was a kid and would stop in and visit my grandpa (the owner and founder). I would always go to his office because I knew he had Tootsie Pops in his bottom right-hand drawer. So I knew if I went in, said “Hi, Grandpa” and hugged him, I could get at least one, maybe two, or three Tootsie Pops,” Langan said.
Langan is proud of his family’s accomplishments and acutely aware of the lessons his grandfather and father, Mike, taught him. They bestowed a core set of business principles from which he never strays.
“Being able to say that you’re a third-generation to own business, it makes it even more rewarding for me. Because you always hear horror stories about multi-generational businesses. Typically, they say the first generation finds the business, the second generation grows, and the third one tanks it. So I’m happy to say I haven’t done that,” Langan says with a wry grin.
“When you look back and see all the hard work and sacrifice from so many people. Throughout the years, it’s very rewarding.”
“I always make a point of saying that without my grandfather none of this happens. Additionally, there isn’t any single person that’s worked the entire 50 years. So that’s just a testament to respecting the past and learning from the past and applying talent, and good original thinking to grow the business as you go. I am very proud of the accomplishments,” Langan said while sitting behind his desk surrounded by dark walnut bookshelves full of mementos from Carpetland’s 50-years of operation.
According to Langan, his grandfather’s driving principle was; “Take care of the customer, and he or she will take care of you.”
“That statement has rung true time and time again. You don’t stay in business for 50 years unless you take care of your customers. Do we do everything right every day of the week? No, there’s a lot of moving parts within a floor covering sale or order. And sometimes we fall short, or our suppliers fall short. But our goal is to always offer a fair and equitable resolution to any problem. If you sincerely want to take care of your customer, which I believe we do on a routine basis, they are going to come back with future purchases and are going to refer to your business. For the last 50 years, we’ve tried to have very good customer service, and we think that’s one of our biggest differentiators. And if you take care of your customers, they will take care of you,” Langan said.
Langan says another big strength of his business is his staff’s expertise and professionalism.
“I would put my staff up against anybody else’s. We have a lot of tenured employees here, which I think is a testament to the working relationship between an employer and an employee. So when somebody comes into our business, they’re dealing with a floorcovering professional. And when you’re dealing with the size of purchases that you typically do when you’re doing floor covering, I think you want to deal with a professional,” said Langan with a heavy dose of pride in his voice.
For 50-years the name Carpetland has stood as a symbol of quality and excellent customer service but sometimes their trademark moniker gets in the way of attracting customers looking for a floor covering that isn’t carpet.
“There is still part of the population that thinks that we only sell carpet,” Langan says with a laugh. He shakes off the suggestion from people that the company should change its name.
“We have a pretty well-known brand. But even after 50 years, some people come in and are shocked that we sell tile or hardwood or LVT,” said Langan.
The floor covering business is subject to the whims of style and taste, so he knows that he has to be vigilant while he stands at the helm of the family business. But, the job affords him the opportunity to do something he loves every day.
“I love watching our team members perform. I’m a hands-off owner and leader. I believe it’s my job to give my people the tools and then get out of their way and let them perform. We have excellent employees who are so dedicated to the business. Being able to watch them give it their all every day is very rewarding,” said Langan.