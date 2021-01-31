Carpetland USA: Three generations of service

“I always make a point of saying that without my grandfather none of this happens. Additionally, there isn’t any single person that’s worked the entire 50 years. So that’s just a testament to respecting the past and learning from the past and applying talent, and good original thinking to grow the business as you go. I am very proud of the accomplishments,” Langan said while sitting behind his desk surrounded by dark walnut bookshelves full of mementos from Carpetland’s 50-years of operation.

“That statement has rung true time and time again. You don’t stay in business for 50 years unless you take care of your customers. Do we do everything right every day of the week? No, there’s a lot of moving parts within a floor covering sale or order. And sometimes we fall short, or our suppliers fall short. But our goal is to always offer a fair and equitable resolution to any problem. If you sincerely want to take care of your customer, which I believe we do on a routine basis, they are going to come back with future purchases and are going to refer to your business. For the last 50 years, we’ve tried to have very good customer service, and we think that’s one of our biggest differentiators. And if you take care of your customers, they will take care of you,” Langan said.