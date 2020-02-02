Column: A new generation is transforming our community

I stood on the stage of my high school theater — Alleman High School — and the experiences of the character I am portraying seemed to align with mine. I’m playing Medda Larkin in our production of “Newsies.” My character is on a mission to protect and empower the New York City newsboys in their fight for justice.

I deeply relate to Medda’s passion for giving others a voice. For me, that means standing firmly with young Quad Citizens as they claim a bright future. That’s why I’m thrilled to have opportunities like — and be a member of — the Quad Cities Community Foundation Teens for Tomorrow Program (T4T). Through T4T, students like myself learn about community needs, identify opportunities we can fund, evaluate grant applications, make site visits, and award a total of $10,000 in grants. Along the way, we get to experience how philanthropy can transform our community forever.

As a young woman in the Quad-Cities, I am energized and refreshed when an adult sincerely seeks my opinion, my input, and my voice. And if our community is going to engage our youth, it will take relationships. That is why programs like T4T are so important. We don’t just get a say in the process, we develop relationships and get the final word — and that speaks volumes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are valued. And we are trusted … because we are capable.