Column: Be it resolved: A roadmap for growth

Resolve to grow in stature and quality while remaining comfortably sparse in number.
Resolve that we do not need more people. Growth is better confined to making our local culture more conducive to fully enjoy the fruits of our own labor.
Resolve that growing in quantity is neither healthy nor productive in today’s culture. This is historically proven as well as obvious simply by observing the quality of life in overstuffed cities and particularly other nations, which are desperately driven just to feed and house their multitudes.
Further, it is idiocy to assume that continuous numerical expansion is even possible.
Resolve that we have a growing, perhaps population-driven, rise in fear of criminal behavior that threatens our safety and our right to live in peace. Our phone communications are dominated by fraudulent, criminal, abusive and deceptive misuse of the public telephone system. We live in fear of computer spam, fraud, hacking, information theft, virus and deception. Car thievery has become the fault of the victim, biking/walking paths are unsafe, drug use is rampant. Clearly, this is a huge lapse in government producing the fundamental service for which it is elected.
Recognize that disrespect for authority and erosion of basic human decency are notably allied with deterioration of our quality of life. If we expect to pass down a free America, then we must embark on a path that reacquaints the young with civilized values. Education reform is the overriding solution to slow and reverse expanding disrespect for teachers, law enforcement and parental authorities. Note: the respect for political authority has long since succumbed to the self serving, vote- centered corruption that we have engendered by neglect and by spewing false news and partisan hatred
Resolve that our community has these assets: people who are noted for their friendliness, fairness, generosity and work ethic. Full employment, with a base of industry, healthcare, education, aesthetics, and entertainment that is responsive to a comfortable Midwestern lifestyle. We are blessed with natural resources and moderate weather. Our community has the resolve, the talent, the drive to discover the reasons and the solutions to erosion of simple civilized respect for fellow human beings, our neighbors. We can also put a huge deterrent out there for criminal elements to ply their trade in our towns.
Do this: Adopt a community-wide code of ethics, code of conduct, code of speech, code of dress that is condoned by parental agreement; documentation to include the latitude to levy days off or suitable redress for violations. Design and incorporate classes that define these codes and teach the work ethic to all of our next generations. This may be the overriding asset of the Midwest culture. We must not let this die.
Focus on local assets to pass community plans-of-action that will deter locals from following lives of crime and put fear into the hearts of anyone outside our borders who would target our citizens for fraud and thievery.
Sound like wishful thinking? I certainly hope not.
Bill Wohlford, of Bettendorf, is retired from Deere & Co., and has been a regular contributor to area newspapers.