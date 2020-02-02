Column: Be it resolved: A roadmap for growth

Resolve to grow in stature and quality while remaining comfortably sparse in number.

Resolve that we do not need more people. Growth is better confined to making our local culture more conducive to fully enjoy the fruits of our own labor.

Resolve that growing in quantity is neither healthy nor productive in today’s culture. This is historically proven as well as obvious simply by observing the quality of life in overstuffed cities and particularly other nations, which are desperately driven just to feed and house their multitudes.

Further, it is idiocy to assume that continuous numerical expansion is even possible.

Resolve that we have a growing, perhaps population-driven, rise in fear of criminal behavior that threatens our safety and our right to live in peace. Our phone communications are dominated by fraudulent, criminal, abusive and deceptive misuse of the public telephone system. We live in fear of computer spam, fraud, hacking, information theft, virus and deception. Car thievery has become the fault of the victim, biking/walking paths are unsafe, drug use is rampant. Clearly, this is a huge lapse in government producing the fundamental service for which it is elected.