Column: Build a restaurant at the sky bridge

It wasn’t all that long ago we had a "wow" facility on the Davenport riverfront. It was the Dock restaurant. It was a very popular restaurant and meeting place, largely because it was right next to the Mississippi River. The views out the large windows along the riverfront were amazing. But it is not here today is because it was not built to withstand flooding.

Fortunately, we have an opportunity to build another "wow" facility along the riverfront in Davenport. I’m talking about a restaurant/meeting facility at the end of the sky bridge. It would be built to not only withstand flooding, but would be a wonderful place to observe any flooding along the Davenport riverfront.

Access would always be possible by means of the sky bridge.

In the spring, summer, and fall, (nice weather), it would be built so patrons could be outside enjoying the riverfront.

In the winter, it would be a great place to watch the eagles, and other wildlife.

A facility like this could be used all year long, in good and bad weather, day and night.

For those who say they don’t want to block the view of the riverfront, we have nine miles of riverfront in Davenport; how much view do you need?