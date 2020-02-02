Column: Catalysts for learning

In my role as the president and chief executive officer of the Putnam Museum and Science Center, I feel privileged to bring my love of the Arts and Humanities together with a passion for youth and families in an industry that is undergoing tremendous change.
The origin of most museum collections, and that of the Putnam more than 150 years ago, began with the aristocrats and illustrious characters of local history pursuing their intellectual curiosities and sharing those passions with other enlightened citizens.
The founders of the Putnam believed that our community literally deserved the best in the world, and they traveled the globe to build an immense collection of rare objects, ethnographic materials, and natural specimens – a collection that has grown to 170,000 registered artifacts.
The Putnam was a pioneer in education, introducing youth programs in the late 1890s, a trend that wouldn’t take off nationwide until the turn of the 20th century in response to advancing technology and interest in science.
At that time, museums asserted a proactive role in education, transforming themselves from "cabinets of curiosities" to institutes of learning. Collections were used to educate and inspire, to provide interpretation and new knowledge to youth with limited access to and understanding of natural phenomena, the sciences, international travel, or perspective on world culture and global events.
Now in the Information Age that world of knowledge is at our finger tips, and museums are once again at a threshold to meet changing consumer needs. Collections are being digitized for access by scholars, researchers, and every-day citizens across the globe. Community partners like Quad Cities Engineering and Science Council, Quad City Builders and Remodelers, Society of Women Engineers, area school and college partners, and now Rube Goldberg International, bring hands-on learning experiences for youth to the Putnam and transform our facility into a Makerspace.
The visitor experience is similarly being transformed, from static displays and interpretive text to interactive, first-hand encounters that can’t be replaced by online resources. The Putnam’s Science Center brings physical phenomena to life for area youth. Our IMMERSE program hosts local students for a full week to use our exhibit halls as classroom and our artifacts as curriculum.
The incredible response of our community to our recent exhibit "Race: Are We So Different?" set a new bar for the level of interactivity, dialogue, and connection that museums can foster among youth and adults.
In all of these examples "sense of place" is a critical element that makes informal education providers uniquely positioned to partner in education across the community. Place-based education immerses students in an environment that contextualizes learning through local heritage, authentic environments, hands-on and virtual experiences, service learning, and cultural exposure.
Today’s museums are catalysts for learning, personal growth, and community development, challenging participants to imagine a better world and their place in it through service, leadership, citizenry, and career. What better role for museums and for the Putnam, utilizing the treasures and stories of our past to explore and imagine our future.
Rachel Mullins is president and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center.