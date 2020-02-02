Column: Catalysts for learning

In my role as the president and chief executive officer of the Putnam Museum and Science Center, I feel privileged to bring my love of the Arts and Humanities together with a passion for youth and families in an industry that is undergoing tremendous change.

The origin of most museum collections, and that of the Putnam more than 150 years ago, began with the aristocrats and illustrious characters of local history pursuing their intellectual curiosities and sharing those passions with other enlightened citizens.

The founders of the Putnam believed that our community literally deserved the best in the world, and they traveled the globe to build an immense collection of rare objects, ethnographic materials, and natural specimens – a collection that has grown to 170,000 registered artifacts.

The Putnam was a pioneer in education, introducing youth programs in the late 1890s, a trend that wouldn’t take off nationwide until the turn of the 20th century in response to advancing technology and interest in science.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}