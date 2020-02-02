Column: Entrepreneurs are our engines

Are entrepreneurs a “special breed?" They have a vision for sure and the courage to take risks with the hope of making a return. They work hard. They frequent and support other local businesses. Their kids go to local schools. They volunteer their time to help others. They mentor and support those wanting to become entrepreneurs. They learn continuously. They could be any or all of us.

The entrepreneurship chapter of the Quad-Cities growth story does not need to be written or re-written. We know how to start and grow businesses. It’s in our DNA. It’s part of our community. We have the foundation and seeds for growth right here and now. If we seed and feed entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs, the community will add jobs, attract talent and innovate. How? We have all of the elements in place. We have the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, several high-quality colleges and universities, innovative high school entrepreneurship programs, two local Small Business Development Centers (SBDC’s) and Quad Cities SCORE (both part of the U.S. Small Business Administration offering free advisory and mentoring services to business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs), the University of Iowa Venture School Quad Cities, city government leaders, progressive banks, active local and state economic development agencies as well as many non-profit and for-profit private development partners, including Junior Achievement and the new Riverbend Angels investment group (think "Shark Tank"). The opportunity for our community today is to get energized and focused on the common goal of supporting entrepreneurs and the small businesses they start and develop. We can all be entrepreneurs driving growth. All it takes is vision, courage and a call to action by community leaders along with elements of education, funding, and support by all of the resources that we have in place today. We will all share in the benefits by enjoying a vibrant community built on a foundation of entrepreneurship begun 20,000 years ago which we have leveraged locally for many decades.