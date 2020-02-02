Column: Growth means more than more people

Defining what growth means for the Quad-Cities is in the eye of the beholder, but as it relates to my own lens, it lands squarely in the context of an unapologetic approach to cultural and economic progress. Industry buzz words like “quality of place” and “cultural vitality” may result in an audible groan, but the truth remains moving the needle on these difficult-to-define aspirations is paramount for us to survive, let alone thrive, in an increasingly competitive future.

Growth is having the opportunity to see more concerts than I can possibly attend with venues routinely packed with new faces. It’s entrepreneurial new chefs pushing the boundaries of our local taste buds, while still celebrating the loving embrace of our iconic watering holes and pizza joints. It’s all of our downtowns brimming with energy around the clock, each boasting its own unique flavor and personality. It’s investment in our historic neighborhoods and small businesses that define our authentic story, which is ours, and ours alone, on this stretch of Mississippi that stubbornly bends and flows as she pleases.

