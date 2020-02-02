Column: Growth means more than more people

Defining what growth means for the Quad-Cities is in the eye of the beholder, but as it relates to my own lens, it lands squarely in the context of an unapologetic approach to cultural and economic progress. Industry buzz words like “quality of place” and “cultural vitality” may result in an audible groan, but the truth remains moving the needle on these difficult-to-define aspirations is paramount for us to survive, let alone thrive, in an increasingly competitive future.
Growth is having the opportunity to see more concerts than I can possibly attend with venues routinely packed with new faces. It’s entrepreneurial new chefs pushing the boundaries of our local taste buds, while still celebrating the loving embrace of our iconic watering holes and pizza joints. It’s all of our downtowns brimming with energy around the clock, each boasting its own unique flavor and personality. It’s investment in our historic neighborhoods and small businesses that define our authentic story, which is ours, and ours alone, on this stretch of Mississippi that stubbornly bends and flows as she pleases.
It’s supporting downtown arts and economic initiatives that tie us all together. It’s celebrating our QC diversity of people and thought. It’s the crazy notion that fair compromise is a goal to be celebrated, not a sign of weakness. It’s systematic, regional financial support for all forms of the arts and our key cultural amenities. It’s attracting new people to live and work here who are excited by a creative, bold vision and diverse career opportunities. It’s looking out for the little guy and our most vulnerable populations with real action and purpose.
Growth is catching up with far-away friends who you’ve not seen in years and having an inspired, optimistic message to share when they ask what it’s like to live here. It means being excited to be a Quad Citizen and making your mark. It’s having the vision and willpower to make change happen. Growth is finally embracing Quad-Cities civic pride.
And hey, maybe growth even means the return of two-way streets in downtown Davenport.
A guy can dream, right?
Kyle Carter is the executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.