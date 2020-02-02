Column: How we think of home

The Mississippi River is part of our community’s fabric, our brand, and how we describe our region to others. The way we develop our Quad Cities’ riverfronts has a direct impact on our region’s economic progress and our ability to attract and retain talent. The river and its connections is how we think of home.

Last year’s flooding was a powerful reminder that the river cannot be taken for granted. Our relationship with that mighty body of water must include respect and appreciation which is informed by expert knowledge and constant preparation for its changing environment.

As we review what occurred last spring and discuss what should be the next steps, we cannot get stuck but instead must commit to making a new beginning. This beginning does not mean starting over; it means recommittment to our shared vision and ideals, which have been validated by all Quad Citizens that the Mississippi River is our greatest asset.

