Column: How we think of home

The Mississippi River is part of our community’s fabric, our brand, and how we describe our region to others. The way we develop our Quad Cities’ riverfronts has a direct impact on our region’s economic progress and our ability to attract and retain talent. The river and its connections is how we think of home.
Last year’s flooding was a powerful reminder that the river cannot be taken for granted. Our relationship with that mighty body of water must include respect and appreciation which is informed by expert knowledge and constant preparation for its changing environment.
As we review what occurred last spring and discuss what should be the next steps, we cannot get stuck but instead must commit to making a new beginning. This beginning does not mean starting over; it means recommittment to our shared vision and ideals, which have been validated by all Quad Citizens that the Mississippi River is our greatest asset.
You have free articles remaining.
The most recent riverfront plan by RDG Dahlquist Art Studio approved by the City Council incorporates flooding throughout its design. The plan utilizes land shaping (introduced to us in the 2004 RiverVision work) that raises new improvements above re-occurring flood waters. The design’s vocabulary includes such elements as "the ebb and flow of the river" which connect independent activity spaces to form a cohesive riverfront. The design also emphasizes the fundamental notion of being near, but not in, the water. While the railroad has created a hurdle to obtaining our goal of maintaining sightlines and physical connections between the downtown and the river, we must overcome this setback and create new connections that still center on these amazing view sheds from our street network to the river’s edge. Incorporating flood mitigation and protection by using these design principles will create permanent access to the river and to those businesses that have always been there.
Enjoyment of a well-designed park allows us to mingle, respond to and experience art features with others. The RDG design that was funded through the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Figge Art Museum capitalizes on the placement of the Skybridge and creates, through public art features, amazing venues for play, entertainment and commerce. The proposed view frames located on the river’s edge at the end of each street engages the park goer in connecting to the river. The viewing platforms invite people to get close and enjoy the river with others. Elevating sidewalks, bike paths and viewing platforms is consistent with the riverfront plans of the last 15 years and should be built along the entire riverfront. Enjoying an event or experiencing a water feature in the mirror plaza will create the people connections that ensure a strong community and region.
We deserve a riverfront that is a regional destination and "wows" us no matter our age or background. We now must re-commit to making Davenport riverfront development a priority. We should accept our 1983 decision which rejected a floodwall from the Lock and Dam to Marquette Street and continue to design riverfront improvements to withstand flooding through permanent and temporary protection.
It will take the public, private and non-profit sectors to move these exciting plans forward. The 2019 flood requires us to commit to a more sustainable, connected riverfront. As we bike, walk or drive along the river, we can continue to be in awe of this wonderful mighty body of water. It is truly how we think of home.
Dee Bruemmer is a member of the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission.