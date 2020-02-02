Column: I went through the juvenile justice system. It isn't working

I have partnered with juvenile justice experts and professionals at the local, state and national level to create a mapping system that will follow, find and figure out the current infrastructure that creates fiduciary responsibilities at every point in the system.

The information collected will be used to establish a committee composed of representatives from the aforementioned groups. This will allow for community members to be educated, informed, involved and most importantly empowered. Community members often look for answers but come up with none. I believe that our community members would be more vocal and active if they knew their voices mattered in tackling juvenile crime issue in the Quad-Cities.