Column: Let's climb, Quad-Cities

I am a transplant to the Quad Cities and moved here last year to start a post-graduation engineering career at Deere & Co. Although I have been pleased with the assortment of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities, the one thing we are missing is a dedicated rock climbing or bouldering facility.

Rock climbing has never been more popular following Alex Honnold’s documentary, "Free Solo" and its induction as a competitive sport in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Even though rock climbing has been an outdoor sport for decades, indoor climbing facilities allow members to climb regardless of the weather at varying levels of difficulty.

Indoor rock climbing walls provide fun and entertainment for adults and children of all ages. After-school programs or summer camps teach kids valuable problem-solving skills while burning off extra energy. Adults can get a low impact workout that improves flexibility, balance, and most of all, grip strength. They are great places to meet people, develop friendships, and build a strong, active community.