Column: Let's develop the riverfront

When the Times reached out to me to write a piece on what I would do with the riverfront, there was one thing that came to my mind.

Don’t do it. It’s a trap.

The riverfront is Davenport’s hot-button issue. The developers face off against the conservationists and in the end, more enemies are made than friends. But since I’m the type to argue politics and religion at Thanksgiving dinner, I really couldn’t shy away from this one.

I should start by saying that I have a pretty obvious bias. I’m a downtown business owner and I want to see downtown continue to be an economically viable place, come hell or (literal) high water. I am a big believer that cities are judged by the state of their downtown, and the attraction and retention of young people is dependent on the aesthetic and amenities of these city centers. The problem is that many young people leave this community upon graduation and never come back. If we want to reverse the Annual Mass Exodus Of High School Seniors, strip malls and chain restaurants uptown aren’t going to make it happen.

But more than anything, I want to see the riverfront get a lot of use. I want people to enjoy the splendor of one of the world’s largest rivers at our doorstep.