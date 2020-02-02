Column: Let's have a debate

Therefore, to help our young people grow and gain many valuable skills and self-confidence, I propose that all students in our region, from fifth to 12th grades, learn debating skills appropriate to their age. To expand the positive impact of this approach to the broader community, contests would be held in each school with parents and family invited to attend. Contests between schools would be held in larger public arenas and be open to the public with coverage by regional media.

As the region’s students gain in debating skills, we could invite teams from across the Midwest to come to the Quad-Cities for full-day debating contests similar to the large athletic contests held at the new TBK Bank Sports Complex. Imagine how much positive publicity that would bring to our school systems and imagine also more of our students completing college degrees based on the skills and confidence gained from this experience!