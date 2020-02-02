Column: Music brings us all together

Like many things in life, the live music climate ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s busy, and sometimes it’s slow.

In the Quad-Cities, summers thrive with free concert series and festivals, when ticketed concerts suffer. Winter is great for open mics and touring bands — if you can get people out of their homes to check them out. And sometimes the climate — weather or otherwise — is just out of your control.

Perfect example: Last winter, there was so much happening in the music scene here, you almost had to choose what you wanted to go out and support due to too many options. A good thing, of course!

Then boom — the Great Flood of 2019. If your business was near the river, you took a big hit. Traffic slowed down, event attendance was down, and some were forced to close completely. Enter: a sense of hopelessness, depression, and financial strain for our community.

So how do we rebuild, regrow, renew in the lulls of entertainment and economic hibernation? And when competition for everyone’s time, money, and energy is high?

Instead of shutting down, we adapt. Instead of competing, we collaborate. We try new things, and rally with support. And when we open our creative vaults, usually the end result is amazing and hopeful, even if it takes awhile to build.

