Column: Music brings us all together

Like many things in life, the live music climate ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s busy, and sometimes it’s slow.
In the Quad-Cities, summers thrive with free concert series and festivals, when ticketed concerts suffer. Winter is great for open mics and touring bands — if you can get people out of their homes to check them out. And sometimes the climate — weather or otherwise — is just out of your control.
Perfect example: Last winter, there was so much happening in the music scene here, you almost had to choose what you wanted to go out and support due to too many options. A good thing, of course!
Then boom — the Great Flood of 2019. If your business was near the river, you took a big hit. Traffic slowed down, event attendance was down, and some were forced to close completely. Enter: a sense of hopelessness, depression, and financial strain for our community.
So how do we rebuild, regrow, renew in the lulls of entertainment and economic hibernation? And when competition for everyone’s time, money, and energy is high?
Instead of shutting down, we adapt. Instead of competing, we collaborate. We try new things, and rally with support. And when we open our creative vaults, usually the end result is amazing and hopeful, even if it takes awhile to build.
In a climate that’s always changing (quite literally and figuratively), crafting new avenues for your business to grow is scary as hell, especially for small-business owners. And sometimes you fail. But lately I’ve seen some of the newest ventures be the most rewarding and exciting.
Take Lopiez, a new pizza joint who, instead of focusing on the flood as a deterrent to their barely-open-establishment, immediately launched into partnerships with local bands, artists and venues to support the arts and their love for music (and pizza). Support for one another turned into growth for all.
Or the Sweatstock Music Festival, which formed a completely new all-locally based festival with over 100 Quad-Cities musicians, vendors, and staff — including teenagers and young adults — because we need to involve our youth and treat them as peers if we want them to grow and remain a part of this community.
In a world full of open mics, local band The Channel Cats created an open jam at Bent River Brewery, which encourages artists of all genres and ages to play together just to see what they can create, which formed a slew of new partnerships and friendships.
Or the River Music Experience (where I work; shameless plug), which just started “Guest List Series,” a free monthly, all-ages concert series where you can catch a touring band that normally costs $15-30 for entry for no charge, simply because we believe live music should be more accessible and that no one should have to decide between dinner and entertainment.
And in August 2020, Visit Quad Cities and RME are inviting all local venues and musicians together to participate in a Quad-Cities Music Month, where we’ll highlight this vibrant scene of talent and encourage those that don’t attend live music events to get out there and see what we have to offer. Because in a world swarming with mental illness, depression, and financial strain, music is something that can spark joy, and should be accessible for all.
While these aren’t entirely new concepts, the point is that the music scene in the Quad-Cities is special, because we are an incredibly inclusive, supportive and creative community, who are doing it together. A lesson that I think, can be applied in any facet of life: We can help turn an economy around with a little bit of support, collaboration, and courage to try something new. After all, the Beatles were right — we all get by with a little help from our friends.
Kate Dale, RME director of entertainment.