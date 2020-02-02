Column: The Quad-Cities needs a big, beautiful beach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you build it, they will come. A legit beach with user-friendly amenities will spread like wild-fire on Facebook. Simple beach-amenities like changing rooms, rinse-showers and lifeguards, could be expanded to include social-media-friendly interactive art installations, food trucks, kettle corn vendors, bike and scooter rentals, samba lessons, triathlons, baptisms, you name it.

A BeachFront would provide the conduit for interconnection between this great river of ours and the city. Imagine a beautiful beach accessible by car, bus, Channel Cat, or boat. A great big beach, right along the bike path (making that amenity even better) while also being walkable to and from downtown Davenport’s shopping, restaurants and nightlife.

The beach could fit nicely inside the sweeping bend from Lindsay Park in East Davenport downstream to River Heritage Park. All you need is enough sand, and a tractor to groom it now and then.

We’d lose some sand when it floods, sure, but a ton of sand is dirt cheap, and you could float it in by the barge full. The Army Corp of Engineers have been successfully maintaining Princeton Beach for decades and employ experts who can manage erosion, so let’s not throw this baby out with the flood water.