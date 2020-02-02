Column: The young bear our greatest potential. Time to get them involved

Disclaimer: I am tad bit of an incongruous source to expound on the role of youth in shaping community growth. As a Navy brat in India, I switched schools every year until the 8th grade. So, the concept of community was always a transitional presence. And now as a middle-aged parent, I confess that sometimes my teenage daughter is more mature than I am. However, one takeaway from over a decade in consulting is that expertise and experience are not the only wellspring for ideas.

This brings me to a topic tracing my thoughts over recent months: the role youth in community growth.

While we have notable community efforts such as the 2019 Student Big Table to involve youth, we should ask ourselves if in all our discussions about a better tomorrow, how deeply are we involving the people who actually will be owning tomorrow? Are we really tapping the potential of our youth and giving them an opportunity to grow and participate in shaping the future of the Quad Cities?

Let us take a closer look:

Why?