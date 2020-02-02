Column: Why live here? There's plenty to savor

Coming home from yet another business trip, I look out the airplane window and see home. The cornfields, John Deere Road, the Mississippi River.
I’m often asked why I chose to live here. Yes, here, in the Quad-Cities.
I’ve turned down job opportunities and promotions and had to justify my decision, when there are supposedly more glamorous, interesting places to live.
Aside from the obvious driver of family, there are plenty of reasons. For starters, we live in a beautiful part of the country. Ever look at the view from the left field bleachers at our ballpark? There are plenty of places on both sides of the river to appreciate nature. We have state parks, local parks, boating, hiking, biking, and fantastic views from the Channel Cat. One of my personal favorites is the view from Riverview Terrace Park in Davenport, near the old Marycrest College.
Speaking of biking, if that’s your sport of choice, there are groups for all levels and types of cyclists. You can join one of many running organizations. We have excellent yoga studios on both sides of the river, not to mention gyms, fitness centers and YMCAs.
There are beautiful public golf courses and pools to enjoy, including water parks like Splash Landing.
If you prefer to exercise your brain, you have very good options for community college, state college, and private liberal arts colleges. Augustana College and St. Ambrose University rank highly among private liberal arts institutions.
There are world class museums like the Putnam and the Figge, the Botanical Center, the Family Museum, and Niabi Zoo. We have culture in the form of ballet, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, and offerings at the Adler and other venues. More independent music venues have popped up in recent years, too.
And let’s not forget our craft beer scene. If you appreciate a craft beer, try the patio at the original Bent River Brewery in Moline. There are tasty options on both sides of the Mississippi River, from Rock Island to LeClaire.
The cost of living is also a positive. People in Chicago pay triple or more what we pay for similar houses, and have triple the commute.
We have good public schools and can afford to save for a future while enjoying our present.
Despite the challenge of bridge construction, it will be so worth it in the end, and it’s usually easy and fairly quick to make it across town or across the river.
In the mid-1980s a lot of people weren’t sure there would even be a Quad-Cities at the turn of the millennium. The manufacturing sector struggled, along with the businesses that supported it.
Many of my high school graduating class left. But those that remained, and those that came later, believed in this area. Unsung heroes — both public and private, individuals and businesses — continued to invest and commit to our community.
The Quad-Cities has grown, reinvented itself, and is a great place to live. As anywhere, the people are the ones who make our home what it is — a home. Whether you are a transplant, or you were born here, put down roots and appreciate your home. We have a lot to enjoy and savor, and a lot to be proud of.
Desiree Grace is director of channel accounts and programs for North America at Panduit. She is a graduate of Augustana College.