Column: Why live here? There's plenty to savor

There are world class museums like the Putnam and the Figge, the Botanical Center, the Family Museum, and Niabi Zoo. We have culture in the form of ballet, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, and offerings at the Adler and other venues. More independent music venues have popped up in recent years, too.

And let’s not forget our craft beer scene. If you appreciate a craft beer, try the patio at the original Bent River Brewery in Moline. There are tasty options on both sides of the Mississippi River, from Rock Island to LeClaire.

The cost of living is also a positive. People in Chicago pay triple or more what we pay for similar houses, and have triple the commute.

We have good public schools and can afford to save for a future while enjoying our present.

Despite the challenge of bridge construction, it will be so worth it in the end, and it’s usually easy and fairly quick to make it across town or across the river.

In the mid-1980s a lot of people weren’t sure there would even be a Quad-Cities at the turn of the millennium. The manufacturing sector struggled, along with the businesses that supported it.