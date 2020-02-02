Column: You're either growing or dying

Let me first state that the headline is not for shock value. My objective is to simply say, if our regional destination is not positioned and executing a meaningful growth strategy, we will not be relevant or competing for the world's attention.

It is time for bold ideas, big vision, and we need to be all-in if we want the Quad Cities to thrive. Attracting people to a destination is a highly competitive space. It’s an arms race that requires civic will, teamwork, and collaboration. Communities that understand this and put their political differences aside for the common good are the cities, areas, and places that are moving the needle.

When I think about growth, our regional brand and telling our authentic story there is a missed opportunity and one that can lead to QC unification. Our asset and unifier for that brand story is that big, sometimes bad, but always amazing and awe-inspiring Mississippi River.

We can bring our region's public and private sectors together to effectuate change. We can develop a plan and implement an authentic, mixed-use, experiential asset that is an integral part of our communities and region. We can shift the conversation and build a new reputation for the Quad Cities to become an internationally recognized, must-experience riverfront destination.

