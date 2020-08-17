Doctor offers tips to staying healthy, avoiding surgery

Gradual warm-ups, stretching before exercise and eating right are among the tips local orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Tuvi Mendel shared to staying healthy while remaining active.
Dr. Mendel is the head of Orthopaedic Specialists' Foot and Ankle Center and is known as one of the leading food and ankle surgeons in the Quad-Cities. He also has certification in sports medicine and extensive experience in sports-related injuries of the shoulder and lower extremities.
"You can't be sedentary the entire summer and then go run three miles," he said. "You've got to warm up gradually or you risk injury to any one of your joints.
Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport, and 2635 Lincoln Hwy., No. D, Clinton, Iowa. It's the Quad-City area's only group of all board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons. Here, patients are allowed to see a physician at their first visit.
Dr. Mendel sees a lot of male and female patients in their forties and older who are active in golf, weight-lifting and pickleball. He says that to stay active, especially as you get older, it's important to set incremental exercise and training goals.
"Too many times, even if someone is in reasonable shape, they'll decide to go out and run from one to six miles, or they'll go from playing 18 to 36 holes," he said. "It's too much too quickly, because your body is not used to doing it."
For those looking to increase their run, he suggests going an extra half mile and gradually work up to where you want to be. He also stresses the importance of stretching both before and after exercise.
"It's important to make sure you don't hurt yourself," he said. "And always listen to your doctor."
The doctor often hears complaints from patients who try a walking routine but struggle with bad knees and other painful joints. He suggests mixing up the routine with activities like push-ups and sit-ups, weight-lifting, cycling and swimming.
About two-thirds of shoulder, knee, foot and ankle problems can be addressed non- surgically, he said.
Dr. Mendel received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He then completed an internship and residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, focusing on the field of orthopaedic surgery.
Following his residency, he worked personally with the well-known orthopaedic specialist Dr. Roger Mann in San Francisco during a fellowship, studying and training in adult reconstruction, sports injuries and other aspects of foot and ankle surgery.
At Orthopaedic Specialists, Dr. Mendel provides care to patients with disorders or injuries of the feet, ankles, knees and shoulders. In addition to minimally invasive surgery as arthroscopic procedures, he utilizes conservative management such as lubricating injections, stem cell therapy, and PRP injection.
While exercise is important, healthy living is largely due to one's nutrition intake. In fact, Dr. Mendel said, only 20 percent of weight loss is attributed to exercise.
"I don't care how much you exercise, if your food choices are not good, you won't lose weight," he said.
At Orthopaedic Specialists, doctors believe educating patients about good nutrition is a crucial aspect of one's overall health management.
"Good nutrition is extremely important to rehabilitate your circulatory and skeletal systems," Dr. Mendel said. "Extreme or excess weight on these joints will cause wear and tear.”
