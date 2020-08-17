Doctor offers tips to staying healthy, avoiding surgery

Gradual warm-ups, stretching before exercise and eating right are among the tips local orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Tuvi Mendel shared to staying healthy while remaining active.

Dr. Mendel is the head of Orthopaedic Specialists' Foot and Ankle Center and is known as one of the leading food and ankle surgeons in the Quad-Cities. He also has certification in sports medicine and extensive experience in sports-related injuries of the shoulder and lower extremities.

"You can't be sedentary the entire summer and then go run three miles," he said. "You've got to warm up gradually or you risk injury to any one of your joints.

Dr. Mendel sees a lot of male and female patients in their forties and older who are active in golf, weight-lifting and pickleball. He says that to stay active, especially as you get older, it's important to set incremental exercise and training goals.