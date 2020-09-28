Doctor: People of all ages want to stay active

For those looking to stay active, especially as they get older, Orthopaedic Specialists offers a uniquely tailored approach to fit every individual need
Dr. Kristyn Darmafall is fellowship-trained in sports medicine. She sees patients of all ages, from teenagers in youth sports to older clientele looking to keep that competitive, athletic edge.
"The reason why patients want to come see us at OS is because we have a unique patient-centered approach to treatment," she said. "Not every injury is the same. Everyone needs something a little bit different. We have that here. We'll personalize your treatment to give you the best results."
Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport, and 2635 Lincoln Hwy., No. D, Clinton, Iowa. It's the Quad-City area's only group of all board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons. Here, patients are allowed to see a physician at their first visit.
Trends show competitive and recreational sports isn't just kid stuff anymore.
"Those in the Baby Boomer generation still think their bodies are the same as when they were teenagers," Dr. Darmafall said.
Part of this points to people in general who tended to have children later in life, the doctor said. These older parents want to stay active and healthy so that they can be active with their children.
Dr. Darmafall used her mother's story as an example. The doctor's experience as a long-distance runner inspired her mother to start running at the age of 60.
"Now she's doing a 10-mile race annually," she said.
With obesity an epidemic in the United States, society in general still succumbs to poor nutrition and limited activity.
"We have to alter that," Dr. Darmafall said. "As we get more active, the body plays a huge role. You have to eat healthier. It's a circular effect; one thing leads to another."
Dr. Darmafall most recently served as an assistant professor of clinical orthopaedic surgery at The Ohio State University. She has extensive experience in sports-related injuries of the shoulder, knee, and hip, and she offers arthroscopic and minimally-invasive management of shoulder, knee, and hip injuries.
Her practice interests include all aspects of sports medicine-related orthopedic surgery, such as advanced joint preservation procedures of the knee, hip and shoulder including ligament and tendon repairs/reconstructions, meniscus transplants, cartilage transplants and osteotomies around the knee, and solid training in hip arthroscopy. Her secondary practice interests include trauma including fracture and other acute injuries.
She earned her M.D. at Wayne State University School of Medicine. Orthopaedic training at the University of Minnesota with her fellowship training in Sports Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She can perform the following procedures: innovative joint preservation; cartilage restoration; pediatric, adolescent, and adult sports injuries; acute, chronic, and overuse injuries; treatment of early arthritis; orthobiologics including PRP; hip arthroscopy, surgical and nonsurgical fracture care and other orthopaedic procedures.
