Doctor: People of all ages want to stay active

For those looking to stay active, especially as they get older, Orthopaedic Specialists offers a uniquely tailored approach to fit every individual need

Dr. Kristyn Darmafall is fellowship-trained in sports medicine. She sees patients of all ages, from teenagers in youth sports to older clientele looking to keep that competitive, athletic edge.

"The reason why patients want to come see us at OS is because we have a unique patient-centered approach to treatment," she said. "Not every injury is the same. Everyone needs something a little bit different. We have that here. We'll personalize your treatment to give you the best results."

Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport, and 2635 Lincoln Hwy., No. D, Clinton, Iowa. It's the Quad-City area's only group of all board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons. Here, patients are allowed to see a physician at their first visit.

Trends show competitive and recreational sports isn't just kid stuff anymore.