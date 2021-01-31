Eye Surgeons Associates unveils new procedures for 2021

Dr. Frederick, who designed and launched the myopia management program for Eye Surgeons Associates just before COVID struck, said near-sightedness is a "huge national problem" that has "doubled in the last couple of decades" in terms of people with myopia.

"There are a lot of theories why this is happening," he said. "The biggest of them all is that kids are in front of screens and phones and are indoors. That was not the case 30 years ago."

For years atropine in higher doses has been used to treat amblyopia or lazy eye.

In related news, Eye Surgeons Associates is unveiling an FDA-approved non-drop option for glaucoma. According to Dr. Wagle, who is using the procedure on some of his glaucoma patients, a dissolvable implant, Durysta, is inserted into the front chamber of the eye and slowly releases a drug that helps to lower eye pressure.

The minimally invasive procedure can be done over a quick office visit and is effective for four to six months and sometimes up to a year or two, said Dr. Wagle, who has been with Eye Surgeons Associates for 21 years. To date, the FDA has only approved one implant per patient, he added.