Hotel Blackhawk Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Hotel Blackhawk is a success story and inspiration for the restoration of downtown Davenport, which has been taking off in the past decade. Originally opened in 1915, Hotel Blackhawk reopened its doors in 2010 after a $46 million renovation by Restoration St. Louis, owned and operated by Amrit and Amy Gill. Karie Bourgeois, the company's marketing coordinator, said the renovated hotel has been well received by the community. Staying true to its roots as a luxury boutique hotel of choice in the Quad Cities from presidents, movie stars and actors, the hotel still has the same glamour and gold from over a century ago. Their hotel room accommodations feature rich regal tones from eras gone, keeping true to its character. While now featuring many modern conveniences, such as TOTO Washlets and TVs in the bathroom mirrors, it is quite the attraction for travelers and weekend getaways.