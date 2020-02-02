Hotel Blackhawk Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Hotel Blackhawk will have a lot to celebrate in 2020.
The full-service boutique Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in the heart of downtown Davenport enters its tenth year since reopening and will hold a special anniversary celebration in November this year.
“We're excited for a new year of growth,” said Hannah Thomsen, the hotel's community engagement manager. “We're doing amazing things, and we want to continue giving our guest an experience like no other. We offer first rate amenities and services that have to be met by Marriott standards to be considered as one of the Autograph Collection.”
Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, Hotel Blackhawk features 130 luxurious guest rooms and suites in the heart of downtown Davenport. It's convenient location next to the Adler Theater and River Center, as well as being just a few blocks from the Figge Art Museum, which makes it a perfect stay for local entertainment, shows and events.
Thomsen said that 2019 was a big year for hosting weddings and many other events. As a historical charm in the community, Hotel Blackhawk is extremely popular for weddings and bridal parties, impart to the elegance, charm and romantic features, as well as having a wedding coordinator in helping to bring their dream wedding to life. The bride and wedding party can also spend the day being pampered within the spa, which is located within the first floor of Hotel Blackhawk.
Traditional spaces like the Gold Room and Club Davenport offer breathtaking views and the ability to host both intimate and larger groups. Their sophisticated, elegant venue spaces offer six meeting rooms which spread across 10,000 feet. Their host opportunities include everything from formal receptions, banquets and board meetings to team building fun in their bowling alley.
“You name it; we're hosting it,” she said, adding bookings for the rooms have been scheduled out to 2021 and 2022.
To spice up events, receptions and even hotel stays, Hotel Blackhawk is jazzing up its Bix Bistro's catering and restaurant menus after bringing in head chef Michael Guerrero, former head chef of The Current Iowa. The Sunday jazz brunch is expanding on community partnerships that have been fostered in the past couple of years by featuring a different community organization each month this year, as a way of giving back to the community.
“We're really excited to make that a big focus of the upcoming year,” Thomsen said. “We're a big part of downtown Davenport and the Quad-Cities, and giving back is a big priority.” In the heart of downtown Davenport, Hotel Blackhawk has almost every major community event, whether indoor or outdoor, either next door or on its street.
A portion of the proceeds from the Sunday brunch are given back to the organization being featured that month.
Hotel Blackhawk is also actively participating in community events including the 2020 Martini Shake Off on February 20th, which is organized by Quad Cities HAVlife.
“We have a few other fun things up our sleeves,” Thomsen said. This includes being one of the main hospitality sponsors for the Quad-Cities TEDx event this June. “More information on this exciting event to come soon.”
Hotel Blackhawk is a success story and inspiration for the restoration of downtown Davenport, which has been taking off in the past decade. Originally opened in 1915, Hotel Blackhawk reopened its doors in 2010 after a $46 million renovation by Restoration St. Louis, owned and operated by Amrit and Amy Gill. Karie Bourgeois, the company's marketing coordinator, said the renovated hotel has been well received by the community. Staying true to its roots as a luxury boutique hotel of choice in the Quad Cities from presidents, movie stars and actors, the hotel still has the same glamour and gold from over a century ago. Their hotel room accommodations feature rich regal tones from eras gone, keeping true to its character. While now featuring many modern conveniences, such as TOTO Washlets and TVs in the bathroom mirrors, it is quite the attraction for travelers and weekend getaways.
“People love coming in knowing the history of the building and knowing how current and modern everything is,” Bourgeois said. “This history helps form the heart of downtown Davenport. We recognize that as well.”
“It's the classic, romantic and ‘hipstoric’ spot in the Quad-Cities everybody knows about,” added Thomsen, a native of the area. “We're a Quad-City staple.”
For your next event or late-night trip downtown, consider Hotel Blackhawk as an opportunity to enjoy traditional Quad-Cities historical architecture, modern class, exceptional hospitality service and the new taste of the luxurious menu at Bix Bistro. As we approach a new decade, we can celebrate Hotel Blackhawk’s anniversary return to the Quad-Cities landscape with Bix Bistro Sunday brunch, a drink at Blackhawk Bowl Martini Lounge or a pastry at Rise Neighborhood Cafe.
We hope to see many events at and around Hotel Blackhawk in the next decade, including new events brought to the Quad Cities. As one of the signature hosts in our community, Hotel Blackhawk will continue to host some of our most precious moments and milestones, while introducing us to many more.