20/20 in 2020: A Look into the Future

“The medicine, which is being manufactured by Allergan, is expected to get FDA's approval in the first quarter of the year, and Eye Surgeons Associates should have it within a few months following approval,” Dr. Wagle said.

“The trend is toward development of innovative newer drug delivery systems to reduce dependency on eye drops,” he said. “The burden is taken off the patients to control their own disease.”

There have also been advances in cataract surgery incorporated into Eye Surgeons Associates' practice.

“The holy grail of cataract surgery is to give you back the vision you had when you were 20, without glasses,” said Dr. Carlton Fenzl, a cataracts specialist who has been with the practice for four and a half years. “As the years have gone by, we're getting better and better at meeting this goal.”

With more eyes glued to screens these days, Eye Surgeons Associates is seeing more cases of dry eye.

Dr. Fenzl said that with increased screen usage people do not blink as often. It's the blinking that generates enough tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Dry eye is a common problem that used to be associated with older adults, but is being diagnosed in younger and younger people.