20/20 in 2020: A Look into the Future

The doctors of Eye Surgeons Associates have a clear vision for 2020.
Against a constantly changing health care landscape, the doctors at Eye Surgeons Associates continue to lead the Quad-Cities in providing the most highly specialized and full-service care.
“Despite significant challenges in modern health care, we remain dedicated to superior specialized care,” said Eye Surgeons Associates' president, Dr. John Frederick, a pediatric ophthalmologist.
In addition to providing general eye care, the team of 17 physicians are fellowship trained in a full roster of sub-specialties including retina, cornea and external disease, pediatric ophthalmology, glaucoma, eyelids, cataracts and dry eye disease.
“Our team of highly-specialized, trained providers is what sets us apart,” Dr. Frederick said.
He started at Eye Surgeons Associates 21 years ago and has been president for five years. The Iowa native attended medical school at University of Iowa and went all over the country for training before deciding to come back to the Midwest to work.
“This is where I wanted to live and raise a family,” Dr. Frederick said of the Quad-Cities.
The continuity among both the physicians and the staff of 150 employees, many of whom have been with Eye Surgeons Associates for 20 years, is another reason they stand apart from other providers in the region.
“It's unique in a time where most businesses see huge turnover, especially in health care,” Dr. Frederick said.
Eye Surgeons Associates was founded in 1983 by Dr. Amir and Dr. Lisa Arbisser. Among the notable achievements of the 36-year-old company includes being one of the first to provide the iStent for use in reducing eye pressure during cataract surgery, being the first Quad-Cities practice to offer laser cataract surgery with advanced technology options to reduce or eliminate the need for glasses, being the only oculoplastic and ocular oncologist in the region and being the only clinic with a devoted pediatric ophthalmologist whom sees children in specially equipped exam rooms.
The year 2020 could bring more milestones. Dr. Nikhil Wagle, a glaucoma specialist with Eye Surgeons Associates, said the FDA is about to approve an injectable eye medicine for glaucoma that doctors hope will reduce a patient's dependence on eye drops.
“A surgeon will insert an almost microscopic pellet into the anterior chamber of the eye,” said Dr. Wagle, describing the minimally invasive procedure. The pellet slowly releases medicine that will allow fluid to drain from the eye and relieve pressure.
“We're one of the few practices in the country chosen to roll this out,” said Dr. Wagle, who has been with the practice since 1999.
“The medicine, which is being manufactured by Allergan, is expected to get FDA's approval in the first quarter of the year, and Eye Surgeons Associates should have it within a few months following approval,” Dr. Wagle said.
“The trend is toward development of innovative newer drug delivery systems to reduce dependency on eye drops,” he said. “The burden is taken off the patients to control their own disease.”
There have also been advances in cataract surgery incorporated into Eye Surgeons Associates' practice.
“The holy grail of cataract surgery is to give you back the vision you had when you were 20, without glasses,” said Dr. Carlton Fenzl, a cataracts specialist who has been with the practice for four and a half years. “As the years have gone by, we're getting better and better at meeting this goal.”
With more eyes glued to screens these days, Eye Surgeons Associates is seeing more cases of dry eye.
Dr. Fenzl said that with increased screen usage people do not blink as often. It's the blinking that generates enough tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. Dry eye is a common problem that used to be associated with older adults, but is being diagnosed in younger and younger people.
“I have dry eye, and I'm 35,” Dr. Fenzl said. “I bet many people have mild dry eye and don't realize it.”
“Whether a patient has glaucoma or dry eye, most eye conditions are better treated when detected as early as possible,” he added.
Eye Surgeons Associates serves the entire Quad-Cities and has offices in Bettendorf, Rock Island, Geneseo and Muscatine.
“We provide the additional level of expertise so you don't have to leave town to get that highly specialized care,” Dr. Frederick said.
Because the year is 2020, and 20/20 vision is the ideal, Eye Surgeons Associates will be celebrating in fun ways throughout the year.
