LOOKING FORWARD: QC Education

The Quad-Cities educational institutions are an essential driving force in the local and regional economy, and they needed to adapt quickly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Ambrose University has been able to adjust to the new normal and make strides to offer their students new and exciting opportunities.
“A commitment to lifelong learning is among our core values at St. Ambrose, and, so, when the threat of virus spread and the need to mitigate exposure both have passed, we certainly will apply the hard-earned lessons this tragic pandemic has forced upon us,” said Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose University director of communications.
He said among the most important lessons will be recognizing the need for health professionals who are fully educated in public health practice and policy and who are prepared to address the next significant challenge.
“Our four-year-old Master of Public Health program has been a true campus and community asset throughout this pandemic, and we will encourage health professionals across the region to pursue this educational opportunity and become the solution to the next big health challenge. What’s more, the essential frontline importance of skilled nurses has rarely been as clear as in 2020, and so St. Ambrose University will commit to continuing to prepare skilled and empathetic nurses – as well as top-notch physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists – in a person-centered, team approach to providing health care.”
“In January, St. Ambrose announced the creation of the Ann Elaine Hinkhouse Endowed Chair for Nursing, a $2.6 million legacy gift that will help us continue to prepare well-trained and compassionate nurses. This followed the fall announcement of a $2.5 million endowed Chair for History through which alumnus John Butler honored Agnes Renner, a history professor who ignited his passion for world geography when he was a first-year student in 1967. These generous gifts are valuable reminders amid this pandemic that St. Ambrose education will have an impact well beyond any particular moment in time.”
“Like every educational institution, we also have learned a great deal more about effectively delivering distance learning,” DeVrieze said. “Yet, we also more completely understand just how much students and their parents want face-to-face classroom learning and a full campus experience. Each of these lessons will inform our future strategies.”
“More immediately, we look forward to celebrating our graduates in person should conditions allow in May. We also are readying to transition in August to new presidential leadership built upon 14 years of sustained, values-based growth under the direction of our outgoing president, Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, Ph.D.”
Black Hawk College
Black Hawk College steps into the future with two new programs in the final stages of approval, an AAS in Cybersecurity and a Certificate in Court Reporting Technology. Both programs are slated to begin in the fall of 2021.
Dr. Richard Bush, dean at Black Hawk, defined the new programs:
• Cybersecurity AAS Program – prepares individuals to assess the security needs of computer and network systems, recommend safeguard solutions, and manage the implementation, auditing, and maintenance of security devices, systems, and procedures. Students graduating from this program will have the opportunity to earn several industry certifications along with strong cybersecurity skills and knowledge increasing their employability - A career that is in high demand.
• Court Reporting Technology Certificate will provide a strong foundation including academic knowledge and technical expertise that will offer entry-level employment as a professional court reporter. Individuals with court reporting skills and experience are also engaged by organizations as transcriptionists across multiple industries closed captioning, and other projects where high-speed transcription services are needed.
Black Hawk College also has a new faculty member, and Dr. Bush said, “F. Paul Smith has joined the college as a full-time faculty member chiefly responsible for the coordination and instruction in our manufacturing-related programs. Mr. Smith joins the faculty after retiring from over 40 years of service with John Deere.”