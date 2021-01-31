LOOKING FORWARD: QC Education

The Quad-Cities educational institutions are an essential driving force in the local and regional economy, and they needed to adapt quickly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Ambrose University has been able to adjust to the new normal and make strides to offer their students new and exciting opportunities.

“A commitment to lifelong learning is among our core values at St. Ambrose, and, so, when the threat of virus spread and the need to mitigate exposure both have passed, we certainly will apply the hard-earned lessons this tragic pandemic has forced upon us,” said Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose University director of communications.

He said among the most important lessons will be recognizing the need for health professionals who are fully educated in public health practice and policy and who are prepared to address the next significant challenge.