LOOKING FORWARD: QC Real Estate

The pandemic also affected the way documents are signed and Ratigan explained that over 70 percent of Mel Foster Co. realtors have a paperless transaction system and clients have been very receptive to signing and submitting virtually. “Not having to sign in person helped us keep agents and their clients away from added exposure to the virus. The virtual signing was a technology that most of our agents were already using, and COVID-19 got Mel Foster Co. to an even higher rate of usage. It is very helpful for sellers who have moved out of the area and for family members selling a loved one’s home as an estate executor. For buyers and sellers who are not living in the Quad Cities, virtual signatures mean transactions can take place without timely and costly trips from one location to another and can speed up a closing.”