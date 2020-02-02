Mark Twain, Hershey Lofts Among Latest Projects

“We're further streamlining the customer experience by zeroing in on who the company's customers are, whether they are first-time builders or experienced in construction,” Johnson said. “What we're aiming for is an intersection of technology, construction and design.” Bush Construction is changing how we look at innovating and advancing the client experience, how we create a better client experience in an increasingly digital world, and how a user interacts with our company throughout the construction process with that added accessibility unique to Bush Construction. In 2020, we will not only see innovations in construction and design technology, but local, regional and national development for one of Iowa’s fastest growing companies.