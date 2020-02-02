Mark Twain, Hershey Lofts Among Latest Projects

Bush Construction had a busy year in 2019, and in 2020, the firm shows no signs of slowing down.
The New Year kicked off with a ribbon cutting at Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf. Bush Construction, a commercial construction company based in the Quad-Cities, rebuilt the school at 1620 Lincoln Rd.
“We've got a full slate of projects at any one time, both locally and where we're expanding out,” said Michael Johnson, director of integrated design and technology with Bush Construction. “Mark Twain is one of many projects we're proud of.”
The 65,800-square-foot, $17 million facility features updated classrooms, a gymnasium twice the size of the previous one and a two-tiered playground.
The new Mark Twain was built on the site of the old one. As construction was underway during the first half of the 2019-20 school year, Mark Twain's 450 students were split between Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, which accommodated the younger grades, and Ross College for the older students.
The Bettendorf School Board had voted in 2018 to merge Thomas Jefferson's student body with Mark Twain's students in the newly-built school. The construction included 20,000 square feet of additional space and common areas to be able to accommodate the additional students from Thomas Jefferson. Students moved in Jan. 6.
Bush’s breadth of construction experience includes a fair amount of residential development as well, including lofts, apartments and even historical restoration. The year 2019 saw the renovation and reopening of Hershey Lofts at 216 Sycamore St., Muscatine. The Bush Construction project features 25 market-rate apartments, including five studio units, 15 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.
There are high-end amenities inside the 36,000-square-foot building, including an in-facility gym, storage for each of the tenants on floor, in-unit laundry and a business lounge on the mezzanine.
Amy Simler, vice president of strategic markets for Bush Construction, said her firm took great care to “preserve the historic integrity” of the 112-year-old building.
Constructed in 1908 as a new location for Hershey State Bank, the five-story-tall Hershey Building was funded by Almira “Mira” Hershey and was once considered the tallest building in Muscatine. Bush Construction preserved much of the historic finishes including interiors featuring exposed concrete, quartz countertops and wooden doors with trim.
Johnson said Bush Construction has a lot of concurrent projects in various stages of development. The company, an affiliate of the McCarthy-Bush Corporation, offers construction management, design-build, general contracting, pre-construction, development, design and LEED services.
The Bush Construction team has managed a wide range of commercial, educational, health care, office, multi-family, industrial, government, hospitality and historical restoration projects in the Quad-Cities, throughout the Midwest and in Georgia.
Founded in 2008, Bush Construction has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company by Inc. magazine, which ranks the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country. According to Simler, it was also ranked the third fastest growing private company in Iowa.
In 2019, the company started a full-service in-house design department as well as a development arm, which helps property owners not only build a project, but find property, design it, renovate it and lease it back to a tenant, Johnson said.
“We're providing the most streamlined customer service possible and have all facets of the construction experience in-house, so it is as clean and easy as possible,” he said.
In addition to the Quad-Cities region, Bush Construction currently has projects elsewhere throughout the Midwest including Class A office and residential developments in Aurora and Normal, Illinois. This year the company is also expanding its reach to Atlanta.
Project leaders from Bush Construction are hiring local construction trades people in Atlanta for the yet undisclosed project.
“We're keeping that consistency and true Bush Construction experience with the Atlanta project,” Johnson said.
Goals for 2020 include the creation of a digital platform where the company's customers can access any documents on their projects at any time.
“We're further streamlining the customer experience by zeroing in on who the company's customers are, whether they are first-time builders or experienced in construction,” Johnson said. “What we're aiming for is an intersection of technology, construction and design.” Bush Construction is changing how we look at innovating and advancing the client experience, how we create a better client experience in an increasingly digital world, and how a user interacts with our company throughout the construction process with that added accessibility unique to Bush Construction. In 2020, we will not only see innovations in construction and design technology, but local, regional and national development for one of Iowa’s fastest growing companies.