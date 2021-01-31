Midwest Bath Co. combines beauty and safety

No matter if it is a morning shower or an evening bath, both are rituals of renewal. One starts your busy day, the other allows you to wash away the stress after a long day.
Midwest Bath Co. wants to make that experience for their customers even better, and safer.
Whether a customer wants a bathing experience upgrade, safety enhancements, or both, Midwest Bath prides itself on both its attention to detail and its customer service, before and after the sale.
“Midwest Bath is a company that is aligned with multiple manufacturers to deliver the best bathing type experience we can for our customers. Whether it’s showering, walk-in tubs, or tub/shower combos. We also have safety in mind.
We deliver directly from the manufacturer to the homeowner, bypassing the contractor type box store technician trade,” said Darron Steagall Operations Manager.
Not only do they work with top manufacturers, but they also do absolutely everything to make their customers happy.
“We go the extra mile before the sale, during the installation, and afterward to make sure the customer is satisfied,” said Steagall.
“For example, we do free ceiling pan replacements with every second-floor shower install,” he added.
Midwest Bath’s team of design consultants work with the customers to choose all of the materials needed to transform their bathrooms into an oasis for you to refresh and rejuvenate.
Customer satisfaction is key for any business. Kathy Rathjen is one of the many satisfied customers who give the Midwest Bath team-high marks.
“Love my new shower. Looks great. The salesmen and installers were very friendly and professional. They did an excellent job and I couldn’t be happier,” raved Rathjen.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Midwest Bath Co. not only prides itself on its craftsmanship and customer satisfaction but the Moline-based company boasts a robust community outreach. One such program Safety for Seniors.
Its goal is to help improve the safety of seniors in the Quad-Cities who are still living at home.
“Recent studies have shown that for people aged 65 and older, falls account for approximately 60 percent of all injury-related emergency department visits and over 50 percent of injury-related deaths annually. And up to 80 percent of falls in the home occur in the bathroom,” according to Belvedere Health Services.
“Each month, we will install safety features to a senior’s current bath or shower system, free of charge. Safety features may include a safety seat, grab bars, or handheld shower,” said Steagall.
BATHS FOR THE BRAVE
In addition to Safety for Seniors, Midwest Bath participates in Baths for the Brave, a partnership between ten home improvement companies from across the United States who have teamed up to help veterans.
The 2020 recipient was Mike Kerr, a U.S. Navy veteran from Port Byron, who called his new walk-in shower a “blessing”. Mike served with the United States Naval Construction Battalion from 1983-1992. During his service in the Persian Gulf, he suffered irreversible lung damage. The resulting breathing problems have made it difficult for him to get around, including getting in and out of his old tub.
DESTINATION MOTIVATION
Destination Motivation is another way Midwest Bath gives back to its customers.
“Destination Motivation is a program that we put together with our manufacturers. Due to COVID-19, everyone is sheltering in place, missing vacations, cancelling vacations, and hopefully rescheduling vacations. We’re giving vacation vouchers to our customers with the purchase so that they can go on their vacation. The vouchers are good for two years,” said Steagall.
The voucher and not to mention her bath upgrade were both big hits with customer Sheryl Souhrada. “I was very excited when Jordan told me that I would be receiving a cruise vacation voucher. It was a great perk. Even though I am a little worried to travel right now, having two years to use the voucher makes it worth having. I think that my son and I will take the Alaskan Cruise. I had such a good experience and great value with Midwest Bath,” said Souhrada.
FREE SHOWER GIVEAWAY
If everything wasn’t enough Midwest Bath recently gave away $4,000 to one of its customers. Mary and Jim Lecleir entered to win a free shower giveaway at a 2020 Midwestern Home Show. Because the couple had already purchased a walk-in shower from Midwest Bath Co., they won $4,000 instead.
“We love to take care of our customers,” said Steagall.