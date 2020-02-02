Purina Committed to High Quality Pet Food and the Quad-Cities Community

While Purina may be an international leader in pet care and a household name in pet food, treats and litter with brands like Dog Chow, Friskies, Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Beggin’ Strips, Purina Beyond and Tidy Cats, its success has remained deeply rooted in the Quad-Cities for over 90 years.
Purina’s Davenport factory opened its doors in 1927 and was the first to produce the popular Dog Chow brand, which is still a flagship brand for the location today. Clinton has been home to a Purina pet food factory since 1969 and plays a unique role in the company’s network of 20 factories across the U.S. as a hub for innovation and design of new products.
Purina’s pet food factories in Clinton and Davenport attract top talent to the Quad Cities, employing nearly 800 people whom work every day to produce high quality, nutritious and innovative foods for dogs and cats. Purina brands feed 55 million dogs and 67 million cats every year.
“A lot of science, passion and care goes into the making of Purina products to ensure they are high quality and meet the nutritional needs of our pets,” said Casey Hansen, Factory Manager at Purina’s Davenport factory. “We’re pet owners too, and the products we make here at the factory are fed to our own four-legged family members. All of us at Purina are really proud of the work we do to help improve the lives of pets every day.”
Purina’s impact goes beyond the pet food bowl. Between both factories, Purina contributed more than $750,000 in pet food donations and monetary funding to area organizations in 2019. In addition to supporting many local organizations in the Quad Cities area, including pet shelters and rescues, Junior Achievement and police K9 units, the company invests in its employees and its facilities to ensure their brands meet the needs of pets and pet owners long into the future.
Over the last five years, Purina has invested nearly $150 million into its Clinton and Davenport locations to upgrade technology, bring on new products and enhance its employee experience. And the factories look ahead to another year of growth.
“It’s an exciting time at Purina,” said Roger Brecht, Factory Manager at Purina’s Clinton factory. “The pet care category is strong. Pet owners have trusted Purina for over 90 years, and as a result, demand for Purina pet foods is strong and continues to grow.”
To keep up with the demand for Purina pet foods, both the Clinton and Davenport locations are hiring into 2020 for roles in leadership, production, warehousing, quality and more.
According to Brecht, there are several draws to working at Purina.
“I started my career at Purina in 2000 as a management trainee and have had the opportunity to work in a variety of roles and locations,” Brecht said. “Purina values a growth mindset and promotes career development.”
Other perks at Purina include comprehensive health benefits, family support, a pet adoption assistance program, financial programs, education support, paid time off and more.
“From a broader perspective, employees have a sense of pride for the products they make, along with the people in their Purina family,” Hansen said. “We’re really committed to our employees and their safety and well-being.”
For more information about careers and open positions at Purina, visit www.NestlePurinaCareers.com. To learn more about Purina’s products for dogs and cats, visit www.Purina.com.