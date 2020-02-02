Purina Committed to High Quality Pet Food and the Quad-Cities Community

While Purina may be an international leader in pet care and a household name in pet food, treats and litter with brands like Dog Chow, Friskies, Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Beggin’ Strips, Purina Beyond and Tidy Cats, its success has remained deeply rooted in the Quad-Cities for over 90 years.

Purina’s Davenport factory opened its doors in 1927 and was the first to produce the popular Dog Chow brand, which is still a flagship brand for the location today. Clinton has been home to a Purina pet food factory since 1969 and plays a unique role in the company’s network of 20 factories across the U.S. as a hub for innovation and design of new products.

Purina’s pet food factories in Clinton and Davenport attract top talent to the Quad Cities, employing nearly 800 people whom work every day to produce high quality, nutritious and innovative foods for dogs and cats. Purina brands feed 55 million dogs and 67 million cats every year.