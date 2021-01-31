QC REALTORS looking forward to 2021

2020 was an unprecedented year for everyone. For the business of real estate, the members of the Quad City Area REALTORS, and their clients and customers, it was like no other.
2020 came into focus in January and February with thoughts of being a good year to buy and sell but no one could have predicted the ups and downs to come. Mid-March hit everyone in the country hard. Confusion and fear of the unknown and what-ifs affected the real estate market just like most industries.
What could we do and what could we not do? Relationships built over many decades with the legislators in both Iowa and Illinois proved invaluable. They understood that the real estate industry helps drive the economy and that REALTORS care about their clients. These two facts kept real estate essential in both states. As hard as it is to believe there were and are states that stopped or limited real estate activity.
First, driving the economy – for every two houses sold, one job is created and for every house sold - $55,000 to $60,000 is added to the economy for ancillary services and items for the home. REALTORS are the only group fighting for private property rights from City Hall to the State Houses to the US Capitol. Fighting against undue legislation and taxes as well as fighting for your right to own property! Truly, REALTORS do more than list and sell.
Secondly and I believe the most important – REALTORS care about their clients and customers and in 2020 proved it in a big way. From listings kits filled with booties, gloves, masks, and disinfectants for their sellers to virtual tours and showings for their buyers, REALTORS have used technology and common sense to keep the industry moving. And they did.
Sales of residential properties in 2020 exceeded 2019 by over 6% in units and 9% in dollar volume. The largest problem for buyers in 2020 has been the lack of inventory.
Through technology and safe showings REALTORS have succeeded in setting records in home sales and with low-interest rates and pent-up demand 2021 should follow.
REALTORS live and work in their neighborhoods and communities and are involved every day in organizations that affect and influence the lives of all of us. The Quad City Area REALTORS have sponsored Big Brother Big Sister events, work with Habitat for Humanity, the Veterans Outreach Center, have placed REALTOR park benches in many of our cities, have supported classrooms through the Project Jack campaign, and partnered with the Martin Luther King Center in our annual Fair Housing legislative meeting. Individually, REALTOR members serve on community and city boards and councils, in their churches and can be found in every part of our communities.
REALTORS, like all of us, look forward to 2021 and the opportunities that it will bring, assisting in the buying and selling of property, residential, commercial, and land, advocating for and against issues pertaining to real estate, and helping to build our communities stronger economically and with housing opportunities for all.