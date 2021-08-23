Quad-Cities' largest career fair will feature jam packed line-up of local businesses

The line-up of businesses participating in the 2021 Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus Quad-Cities' largest career fair is jam packed with companies all looking to hire new employees.
The event will be held from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Davenport RiverCenter and is free to the public.
The career fair helps local businesses promote current job openings and connect job seekers with new and exciting opportunities.
Attendees will be able to register to win gift cards valued up to $100, and tickets to the Quad Cities River Bandits, Circa 21, and Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
"As the Quad-Cities' economy emerges from the pandemic, the demand for talent is at the highest it has been in years," said Advertising Director Cathy Rockwell. "Now hiring signs are posted in almost every business around the area. We want to help fill those jobs."
According to the U.S. Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, marking the best monthly performance since August 2020 and underscoring how far the recover has come.
"The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus want to help put companies front and center where Quad-Citians look for jobs," Rockwell said. "Our recruitment strategies, like the career fair, are designed to help businesses find the most qualified candidates available in this competitive employment market."
Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.
"In previous years our career fair has enjoyed huge attendance, an excellent track record of candidates interviewed and hired on-site, and employers leaving with stacks of resumes," said Marketing and Communications Director Todd Mizener.
Businesses that would like to participate must register at https://qctimes.com/forms/careerfairregistration/career_fair_2021/ by Aug. 18.
For any questions, contact Shane Brown at sbrown@qconline.com or 563-383-2254.