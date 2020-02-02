Ramping Up for Big Plans

Adding flights could be on the horizon for the Quad City International Airport.
The regional airport experienced a 3 percent uptick in passengers in 2019 compared to the year before, stabilizing what had been a steady decline in airport usage over several years.
“Within a short time, we turned that around and even saw a little bit of growth,” said Ben Leischner, executive director of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.
Passenger counts dropped from 730,292 in 2015 to 717,486 in 2016 to 665,691 in 2017, the lowest point in five years. The counts started coming back up to 707,470 in 2018 and to 721,999 in 2019. Despite the downward trend during part of the last decade, the Quad City International Airport is optimistic about 2020 with potential expansion of services offered, including increased flights and facilities.
The shift back upwards is occurring as airport leaders are finding efficiencies in operations, maintenance and transparency throughout the system. “As that improves, we're more likely to add service,” Leischner said. “And passengers are more likely to fly from the airport if it's more reliable.”
Improving transparency is important to Leischner, whom began as executive director in 2018. He said that as a taxing district, the Metropolitan Airport Authority has the ability to levy taxes but is one of the few organizations in the state that does not fully leverage its existing taxing capacity.
Rather than focus on maximizing the amount of taxes collected, Leischner wants to focus on charging fair user fees. Most importantly, he wants people in the community to be able to see the authority's objectives, strategy and service out in the open, as a part of their mission of improving transparency in the next decade.
“We've gone a long way to make sure everything we do is transparent and available to the public,” Leischner said.
In 2019, airport leaders worked on selecting the right team of consultants to focus on areas such as real estate and airport marketing with plans to initiate ideas in the new year. Leischner’s staff has embraced this new focus and said staff has dubbed 2020 “a year of change.”
Among the exciting new features coming to the Quad City International Airport this year are children’s play areas, including one out on the concourse as families are waiting on a flight, as well as one just before the security area. “So, if you're there 30 minutes early to pick up grandma and grandpa, the children have a place to play,” Leischner said, adding the improvements are an effort to re-brand the airport as more “family friendly.”
The airport has something in store for business travelers too: valet service. “We're talking to services about providing that,” Leischner said. “You hand your keys and your flight info. They know what flight you're on. They'll have your car de-iced and ready for you. It will save time finding your car and uncovering the snow from it,” which is definitely a huge perk to utilize in the upcoming cold Iowa/Illinois winters we’re having.
Facility and service improvements may not just be a source of convenience for customers, but also contribute to a greener Quad-Cities as well. Plans also include a section of the parking lot becoming premium covered parking with solar panels fixed to the top of the structure. Leischner said that as much as 50 percent of the airport's energy demands will be sourced through solar.
The valet service and the play areas are expected to come online by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Leischner said a public-private partnership including state and federal funds are paying for the solar and covered parking improvements with zero cost to the airport.
To look into expanding air service, the airport has partnered with Campbell-Hill Aviation Group, a privately-owned consulting firm based in Virginia that provides a wide range of services to airports, passenger airlines, cargo carriers and government agencies.
“We want to identify what in our market is missing, what weaknesses we can leverage as opportunities,” Leischner said. “People are always asking, “What's the next route announcement?” They don't realize those are airline decisions more than airport decisions. There's a bit of an art to service development.”
The airport also wants improve its services and benefits to its employees as well by investing in its human capital with programs such as paid paternity leave. “We want to lead the region as an employer of choice,” Leischner said. “We're a family-first organization. We want to lead by example.”
By working towards positive change for both employees and customers, the Quad City International Airport has a lot of opportunity to improve services, flights, facilities and more to make our business trips and vacations a little easier.