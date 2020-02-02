Ramping Up for Big Plans

Rather than focus on maximizing the amount of taxes collected, Leischner wants to focus on charging fair user fees. Most importantly, he wants people in the community to be able to see the authority's objectives, strategy and service out in the open, as a part of their mission of improving transparency in the next decade.

“We've gone a long way to make sure everything we do is transparent and available to the public,” Leischner said.

In 2019, airport leaders worked on selecting the right team of consultants to focus on areas such as real estate and airport marketing with plans to initiate ideas in the new year. Leischner’s staff has embraced this new focus and said staff has dubbed 2020 “a year of change.”

Among the exciting new features coming to the Quad City International Airport this year are children’s play areas, including one out on the concourse as families are waiting on a flight, as well as one just before the security area. “So, if you're there 30 minutes early to pick up grandma and grandpa, the children have a place to play,” Leischner said, adding the improvements are an effort to re-brand the airport as more “family friendly.”