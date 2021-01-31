Rhythm City hits charity jackpot

After an unprecedented 2020, we at Rhythm City Casino Resort are celebrating the good things that we were able to do for our community during these challenging times.

After being closed for 77 days, our team rallied together to present our property to our guests. By adding social distancing accommodations and new protocols and procedures, we were able to provide a safe escape for Quad Citizens and beyond.

The best part of 2020 for Rhythm City Casino Resort was how much we were able to give back to our community. Including $4.5M to our community partner, The Regional Development Authority which provides community grants for qualified nonprofits, like One Eighty, Family Resources and River Bend Food Bank, and many more. The RDA also supports collaborative initiatives, like Q2030, that align resources to reach common community visions and support a more diverse and multicultural community.

Rhythm City Casino Resort also worked with several charities throughout the year to help collect donations from guests. The “Donate and Play” program allows guests to donate money; which then goes to the charity for free slot play at the casino. The program raised over $50,000 for the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, and River Bend Food Bank in 2020.