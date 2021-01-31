RSM has nearly double-digit growth in 2020

Last summer, RSM supported the Quad Cities community with a donation of $40,100 to the River Bend Foodbank via the RMS US Foundation, on behalf of their employees in the firm’s Davenport and Burlington offices. This was part of a larger firm-wide initiative that provided RSM employees with a weekly per diem allowance for their use in supporting local grocers and restaurants. For employees who elected not to take advantage of the per diem, those funds were donated to food banks in the cities where RSM’s 11,000-plus people live and work nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.

Jenifer Chase, a tax partner with RSM, said, “One of our five core values is stewardship, with the goal to better our firm and develop our people enabling us to support our community.”

In reference to “our people,” the firm uses a “people first” approach in its operation by caring for its employees so those people can continue RSM’s promise of “The Power of Being Understood.”

Anna Kyer, audit partner with RSM, said, “Just as each of our clients are unique, so are our people. We strive to build relationships, provide a culture of flexibility for each individual’s needs, and empower our people to meet and exceed their personal and professional growth.”