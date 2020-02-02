Sales Program Success

New home for college of business
Featuring a 15,600 square-feet addition with a distinctive atrium, the renovated facility will provide a centralized home for the College of Business and its eight undergraduate majors and four graduate degree programs.
Construction began last spring. Bush Construction of Davenport is the general contractor for the project. The lead architect is Greg Gowey of Studio 483 Architects in Davenport.
The hallmark of the new construction will be a two-story, light-filled atrium that is fully framed and is being enclosed. Major design features include six classrooms able to accommodate new methods of learning and teaching, as well as two computer labs, a finance lab, a sales lab, a co-curricular lab, a large tiered lecture hall, multi-functional classroom space and a student commons area.
Additional interior remodeling will provide an office suite for the COB dean and office space for the COB faculty and staff.
Maritza Espina, PhD, dean of the College of Business, said the new facility signals the university’s capacity to change with the pace of global business and with the changing face of business education.
“In today’s competitive environment, we must be sure that the College of Business stays relevant, not only with the curriculum we offer, but the way we teach,” she said. “Moving the College to the renovated and expanded McMullen Hall will strengthen our brand, our programs and the learning experience. The new classroom formats will encourage active learning — allowing our students to engage with the material, participate in class and collaborate with each other.”
Sister Joan expressed her gratitude to the capital initiative co-chairs and additional donors for their assistance in building momentum for the renovated facility. She also expressed excitement for the learning environment the university will introduce to the public in less than a year.
The groundbreaking ceremony is a milestone moment in the timeline.
“The McMullen Hall project provides a permanent and prominent location for the College of Business in our community and in the region, with a redesigned teaching environment and state-of-the-art resources,” she said. “Today, we are open for business.”