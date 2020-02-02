Sales Program Success

New home for college of business

Featuring a 15,600 square-feet addition with a distinctive atrium, the renovated facility will provide a centralized home for the College of Business and its eight undergraduate majors and four graduate degree programs.

Construction began last spring. Bush Construction of Davenport is the general contractor for the project. The lead architect is Greg Gowey of Studio 483 Architects in Davenport.

The hallmark of the new construction will be a two-story, light-filled atrium that is fully framed and is being enclosed. Major design features include six classrooms able to accommodate new methods of learning and teaching, as well as two computer labs, a finance lab, a sales lab, a co-curricular lab, a large tiered lecture hall, multi-functional classroom space and a student commons area.

Additional interior remodeling will provide an office suite for the COB dean and office space for the COB faculty and staff.

Maritza Espina, PhD, dean of the College of Business, said the new facility signals the university’s capacity to change with the pace of global business and with the changing face of business education.