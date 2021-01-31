Take a journey to the Top of the World

Welcome to Top of The World Ranch Treatment Center. Located in Milan, Illinois and held in a very private, serene, and beautifully designed environment. We offer clients and their families an ideal opportunity to attend our exceptional, addictions and co-occurring disorders treatment program. We offer traditional programming, consisting of individual counseling, a variety of group therapies, support groups, and interactive psychoeducational programming. We combine the traditional with holistic therapies such as mindfulness, yoga, and experiential outdoor therapy programs. This, along with time for you to be in and to experience the healing effects of nature. Our focus is on Healing the Whole Person.

For your accommodations and programming, we offer a beautiful brick mansion lodge with an additional 24 persons maximum, all-private rooms residence on our 315 acres of restorative nature. We do not focus on what you were using. We are here to help you to understand WHY you were using drugs and/or abusing alcohol and how doing so impacts your life and makes you feel. We help you to understand the impact that your addiction has had on your life and the life of those that you care about.Our holistic approach is designed to get to the root causes of your addiction and to help heal the whole person. By the time a client arrives at treatment, they have likely experienced a lot of stigma, shame, trauma and self-neglect. We work hard to get to know our clients as unique individuals. We talk with you and we listen intently to what you have to say. What you feel, what your journey has been, and what your hopes are for the future. It is very important for us to know that you understand that you supported and that you are heard.