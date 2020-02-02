Teaching Financial Literacy as Relevant as Ever

Even a decade removed from the worst recession in modern history, financial literacy remains as relevant an education for youth as ever.
Dougal Nelson, CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a non-profit organization serving the Quad-Cities region, said children aren't learning how to manage money because many parents aren't teaching them about it.
“There are families living day to day and families living outside their means, and neither are talking to their kids about budgeting,” Nelson said.
Junior Achievement teaches financial literacy and so much more. Nelson said that by the time students participating in JA reach second grade, they at least know what a bank account is.
“JA is very proactive,” he said. “We create solutions to try to eradicate generational poverty. We get kids at an early age so we don't see those problems down the road.”
In 2019, Junior Achievement took an inventory of its curriculum to see where it’s meeting societal demands, Nelson said. Their leadership is in talks of rolling out new programs for 2020, including expanding on its “Career Pathways to Success” initiative.
“We're doing a much better job of listening to what the community and economic needs are out there,” he said.
Despite an ever-changing economy, Junior Achievement teaches three main pillars – financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness – to prepare children for the real world. Participation in JA programs reinforce the value of education and staying in school. JA brings volunteer mentors into school classrooms and hosts programs such as JA BizTown and JA Finance Park for local upper elementary and junior high aged students, empowering young people to own their economic success.
“We give kids a sense of purpose and help them believe in themselves, that they can do whatever they want,” Nelson said.
In JA BizTown, a participant learns many life lessons including how to fill out a job application, interview skills, where taxes go and how they help a community. JA BizTown, tailored to fifth and sixth graders, features a simulated community with its own newspaper, radio station, bank, agricultural shop, health and wellness center and so forth.
Participants are expected to open a bank account, apply for a job, vote in an election and even start a business in an interactive setting that stresses planning, creative thinking and collaboration.
“The comment I get is when kids go home after JA BizTown, they now understand why their parents are so tired after work,” Nelson said.
JA Finance Park, which is for eighth and ninth graders, is a daylong field trip for students and focuses on topics like the budgeting process, career choices, income and interest rates. Students are all given a life scenario, including job, income and family situation. Students manage their personal budget, while having to pay all their bills, practice saving and invest in the stock market.
Looking ahead for 2020, JA is also looking to expand the number of “contact hours” its volunteers spend working with students and believes financial literary can be even more effective to the students they currently reach, “so we understand they understand the materials,” Nelson said. “It's not about the number of kids, but the depth of what they're learning.”
However, increasing the number of students is a goal, too. Currently, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, one of 106 JA area offices nationwide, serves 51,500 students in eastern Iowa and western Illinois out of three facilities, including sites in Moline and Davenport. Nelson hopes to grow the number of students served to 55,000.
Junior Achievement is a global organization that was established in 1919. JA of the Heartland began in 1956 serving the 155 students from the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities. Since then, the local organization has expanded its student reach to 30 percent of its market share, or one in three students receiving JA's K-12 instruction. Now, Junior Achievement of the Heartland has the seventh highest market share of all JA area offices in the country, serving 24 counties, with the potential and goal to reach even further throughout 2020.
Nelson cannot stress enough the importance of volunteers in making JA work. “We can't do it alone,” he said. “We're very lucky to live in the community we live in. A lot of people understand the importance of taking care of our young people.”
For more information on volunteering your time, talent or financial support to Junior Achievement, please visit jaheartland.org/ to make a difference in our local classrooms.