Teaching Financial Literacy as Relevant as Ever

Even a decade removed from the worst recession in modern history, financial literacy remains as relevant an education for youth as ever.

Dougal Nelson, CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a non-profit organization serving the Quad-Cities region, said children aren't learning how to manage money because many parents aren't teaching them about it.

“There are families living day to day and families living outside their means, and neither are talking to their kids about budgeting,” Nelson said.

Junior Achievement teaches financial literacy and so much more. Nelson said that by the time students participating in JA reach second grade, they at least know what a bank account is.

“JA is very proactive,” he said. “We create solutions to try to eradicate generational poverty. We get kids at an early age so we don't see those problems down the road.”

In 2019, Junior Achievement took an inventory of its curriculum to see where it’s meeting societal demands, Nelson said. Their leadership is in talks of rolling out new programs for 2020, including expanding on its “Career Pathways to Success” initiative.

“We're doing a much better job of listening to what the community and economic needs are out there,” he said.