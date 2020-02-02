Terry Frazer's Three-Fold Expansion

The past few years for Terry Frazer RV has been a fortunate time of expansion in several areas of his business. Not only has he expanded his product and inventory, but the company has drastically expanded RV storage and service to customers near and far. In terms of sales, Frazer sells as many as 500 RVs a year, many of which are towable models. Since then, he has been able to expand and add products, as well as expanding his sales force. To celebrate this success in growth, Frazer has remodeled his showroom to showcase 16 RVs, compared to previously four.

However, he also services RVs all year long with an expanding service department that accommodates more customers. Frazer expanded the service department from 10 to 16 bays, because Frazer has a variety of business from both local owners to visitors driving through I80.

Now, the RV dealership has more than doubled its size and is a whopping 18 acres of land. They are even looking at expanding further too. Frazer had to add 4 acres to his property just to accommodate his growing RV storage business. He is one of two RV storage facilities in the area, and while the other one was full, this was a great opportunity to expand his business, especially since he offers a discounts to those that have bought their RVs from him.