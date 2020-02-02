Terry Frazer's Three-Fold Expansion

The past few years for Terry Frazer RV has been a fortunate time of expansion in several areas of his business. Not only has he expanded his product and inventory, but the company has drastically expanded RV storage and service to customers near and far. In terms of sales, Frazer sells as many as 500 RVs a year, many of which are towable models. Since then, he has been able to expand and add products, as well as expanding his sales force. To celebrate this success in growth, Frazer has remodeled his showroom to showcase 16 RVs, compared to previously four.
However, he also services RVs all year long with an expanding service department that accommodates more customers. Frazer expanded the service department from 10 to 16 bays, because Frazer has a variety of business from both local owners to visitors driving through I80.
Now, the RV dealership has more than doubled its size and is a whopping 18 acres of land. They are even looking at expanding further too. Frazer had to add 4 acres to his property just to accommodate his growing RV storage business. He is one of two RV storage facilities in the area, and while the other one was full, this was a great opportunity to expand his business, especially since he offers a discounts to those that have bought their RVs from him.
Although service and storage accounts for an estimated 15% of revenue, offering these services provides a huge advantage for his RV sales business. “Sales are led by service and storage. Everybody has nice RVs, but if you’re a dealership with master technicians and great service, and you offer storage, you have an advantage,” he says. “And if I’m a customer, I want to buy where I’m going to get service.” This business model builds loyalty, repeat customers, and increased opportunity for customer service through having several interactions with customers over the years and convenience, which is a huge advantage over other dealers.
Frazer’s customer service extends beyond his offerings, but into his speedy service as well. Since Frazer is fairly close to Elkhart, Indiana, one of the largest RV Manufacturing areas, his sales and service team routinely travel to pick up RVs and parts, saving customers shipping time and costs. With that edge in customer service, Frazer can fetch units or parts within 48 hours, shortly after coming over the assembly line, rather than waiting for weeks in a shipping yard. With Terry Frazer’s RV, a customer can have their new RV in almost no time at all.
Frazer’s success can also be contributed to his integrity and the dedication of his employees. His belief for treating employees well has provided him with a loyal staff, most of which have stayed around for many years. Two of his technicians and his general manager have been with the dealership for 15 years. He also hired many former employees from his former competitor, Thompson Family RV. “I try to make this a good place to work. I encourage employees, give them latitude,” he says. “I don’t micromanage.” He also doesn’t believe in a high-pressure environment, because he feels that repels both customers and salespeople.
Despite being a family-owned RV dealer in Eldridge, Terry Frazer is a veteran in the industry. Beginning in the business in 1966, his father opened an RV rental business, where Terry would help service. “By the time I was a freshman in high school, I was putting on hitch receivers that U-bolted to the vehicle,” Frazer says. “And my dad would say ‘you better double-nut everything because you’re so young.’ So, I double-nutted everything—believe me, none of my hitches ever came off! The RV industry has been extremely rewarding to Frazer, but now, the competition isn’t as friendly as it used to be. As the RV business landscape has changed over the years and national chains have entered the market, Terry Frazer’s RV Center is still constantly expanding and will continue to do so in 2020.
Meanwhile, their accomplishments and customer service success has not gone unnoticed. One of the brands that Terry Frazer RV carries, Grand Design, is the fastest growing RV company in history, while being known for their superior customer service and quality. In order to maintain this brand, Grand Design hand selects all of their dealers, while requiring them to pass an ethics test. The typical big box RV dealer doesn’t meet their standards, but Frazer’s history in the industry definitely passes the test.
For one, his service industry continues to grow, he says: “We’re already at capacity in the service department. I’m constantly hiring technicians as it is,” Frazer says. “My goal is to add five.” Even with employing 11 technicians, employees tend to come in early and stay late to keep up with the high service demand. Frazer is proud that he can simultaneously service as many as 16 vehicles at once in the service department and offers quicker customer service. His effort to improve his rapid service extends beyond local customers, but to all the travelers passing through the area. “Eldridge, Iowa is right in the center of the U.S.,” Frazer says. “We get a lot of customers traveling on Interstate 80.” When those travelers break down or need service, Frazer says his dealership jumps through hoops to get their RVs fixed quickly.
Needless to say, there is endless opportunity to grow for local RV dealer, Terry Frazer. In the next decade, we may see him expand his showroom, service center, and storage lot even further, as well as employ more jobs in the Quad Cities. Before, new national chains in the market didn’t see Frazer as competition. “They said they were going to put us out of business within the year,” he says. “And this year, our business is better than ever.” Through all of his efforts to provide superior customer service and options to his customers, Frazer’s business has a lot to celebrate in the coming New Year from all their growth.