Visit Quad Cities has Big Dreams for the Area

Visit Quad Cities is set to launch a new website in the next 60 to 90 days. “It will be a completely new voice for us,” Herrell said. “What you currently see will be blown out of the water. It's a totally new look, tone and feel. It's really important how we share our story as a community and a destination. I'm very excited about that endeavor.”

Visitor centers in Moline's Union Station, Rock Island and elsewhere are also being re-imagined.

Last May's launch of the QC Ale Trail is expected to become even more robust with its own website and marketing showcasing the 14 microbreweries in the area. Herrell believes the craft beer industry has been vitally important to expanding tourism.

Public art has also shown to boost tourism in places. Herrell has gotten involved with Renew Moline's public art master plan and thinks their strategy can be mimicked by the Quad-Cities as a whole.

Even welcome signage can go a long way to promoting a unique impression. For example, Visit Quad Cities is working with the Quad City International Airport to install displays around the terminal that feature unique aspects of the area.