Visit Quad Cities has Big Dreams for the Area

The Quad-Cities as a tourism destination is poised for more, according to one of its biggest cheerleaders.
As Visit Quad Cities' president and CEO, Dave Herrell is driven to compete every day for worldwide attention for the region.
“I really feel like we have the right bones to elevate our profile as a destination,” he said. “We've been a sleeping giant. It's now time to awaken, to compete for identity.”
Visit Quad Cities is the official destination management and marketing organization for the region. It has a staff of 10 and an 18-member board of directors made up of community leaders.
“The number one priority driving everything is destination,” Herrell said.
The non-profit organization was tasked in 2019 with creating and implementing a long-range strategic plan to turn the Quad-Cities into a leading tourism magnet in the Midwest.
“We are essentially laying out a game plan for our destination vision,” Herrell said. “We want to create a unified identity for the Quad-Cities, creating demand and growth for our visitor economy and how we improve our overall visitor experience.”
One way would be to better promote the arts. The area's theaters, art communities, festivals and concerts, Herrell said, rate very high when stacked up against other communities of comparable size.
“We have creative energy in the Quad-Cities that's very unique, and we have to figure out a way to package it more and promote it at the national level,” he said.
Hotel occupancy is one indicator as to how much visitor traffic is coming through the region. Herrell said that of the area's 71 hotels consisting of a combined 6,488 hotel rooms, the Quad-Cities is trending at 55 percent hotel occupancy.
“We need to figure out a way to get that north,” he said. “It's a tall order to fill, but it's something we want to try to tackle. It's important to bring more people here.”
Currently the QCA attracts an average of 1.6 million visitors a year. Herrell would like to see that number grow to more than 2 million in the near future.
Boosting the visitor economy is important to improving economic development. With 8,140 hospitality jobs within the region, tourism is a vital sector.
With announcements that both Viking River Cruises will begin tours along the Mississippi River and American Cruise Lines will expand service here presents a global opportunity for exposure.
“We need to activate dynamically around the river,” Herrell said, calling the Mississippi River a “global asset.” The Quad-Cities has the opportunity to serve as a prime Mississippi River destination for those traveling through and river-centered tourism, while stimulating the local economy.
Visit Quad Cities is set to launch a new website in the next 60 to 90 days. “It will be a completely new voice for us,” Herrell said. “What you currently see will be blown out of the water. It's a totally new look, tone and feel. It's really important how we share our story as a community and a destination. I'm very excited about that endeavor.”
Visitor centers in Moline's Union Station, Rock Island and elsewhere are also being re-imagined.
Last May's launch of the QC Ale Trail is expected to become even more robust with its own website and marketing showcasing the 14 microbreweries in the area. Herrell believes the craft beer industry has been vitally important to expanding tourism.
Public art has also shown to boost tourism in places. Herrell has gotten involved with Renew Moline's public art master plan and thinks their strategy can be mimicked by the Quad-Cities as a whole.
Even welcome signage can go a long way to promoting a unique impression. For example, Visit Quad Cities is working with the Quad City International Airport to install displays around the terminal that feature unique aspects of the area.
Herrell’s current mission for the next decade is to re-brand the Quad-Cities so that it attracts more weekend getaways, family trips and those traveling through I-80 or the river. “I'm a firm believer communities are a consumable brand,” Herrell said. “How do people see the Quad-Cities and how can we shape that? How do we move our brand in a very different way than we have before? I'm very excited about that.”
Herrell understands that hundreds of communities across the country are competing for the same tourists.
“It's a competitive space,” he said. “Multiple destinations have their own marketing organizations. The Quad-Cities can be a competitive threat. We just need a plan, and we are close.” In 2020, we will likely need growth in our hospitality industry, more public art and even more new faces passing through as well. The new brand of the Quad-Cities is definitely exciting for both those local and far.”