Your New Style of Living in 2020

A new style of living is coming to Bettendorf this spring! Vintage Cooperatives is building at the corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive on a 15-acre piece of land.
“The cooperative lifestyle is tailored to active retirees over the age of 55 as a great way to live independently while also living maintenance-free,” according to Rhonda Ludwig, Marketing Manager for Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf. “General home repairs and maintenance of appliances and heating/cooling units are included, along with lawn care, landscaping and snow removal.”
Vintage includes an underground, heated garage, along with a workshop and storage area. They are proud to offer ‘While You’re Away Service.’
“So many of our friends love to travel and spend winters in warmer climates,” Ludwig said. “They can just shut the door and go; we take care of their home while they are gone.”
What exactly is a cooperative? It is joint ownership in a housing development in which members own a share. Members (or share owners) are a part of the cooperative corporation, which owns the building, land and common areas. The share’s value is based on the size and type of home. Members pay a monthly fee, which is used to cover the cooperative’s monthly operating costs, including principal, interest, taxes, reserves, maintenance and utilities.
To reduce costs, Vintage uses a federally insured master mortgage to finance the project, which assures a fixed low interest rate.
Each member’s share appreciates annually using a limited equity formula. The re-sale price of the membership share will equal the member’s original investment plus the amount appreciated under the formula. Whenever a member decides to move, the coop has 60-90 days to market the share and transfer the sale, utilizing the coop’s active waiting list. Re-sale of a cooperative share avoids the fees, title and recording costs associated with a typical real estate transaction.
Cooperatives are operated by their members, through a member-elected Board of Directors. This board governs policy, forms committees and is responsible for decision making on behalf of the community. Professional management provides on-site staff, human resource management, accounting services and oversight of day-to-day operations.
Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf provides a way for its members to title their membership share to meet their estate planning needs. Single owner, joint tenants, trusts, transfer on death or a life estate are typical forms of a holding title. Proceeds of the sale would go to the ember’s estate or heir(s), as indicated in their estate planning documents.
Cooperative living naturally creates the spirit of community, according to Ludwig. The participatory nature of a cooperative enhances the lives of its members and contributes to healthier living. While members can enjoy the privacy of their individual home, there are many opportunities for social involvement with other members whom have similar interests. This may take the form of serving on the board or committees, attending social programs or joining with friends in daily leisure activities such as playing cards, group exercise, golf or coffee.
The cooperative building also includes a great room, fitness center, guest rooms, library, mailroom and double-sided fireplace in the grand foyer.
Ludwig recommended investigating in the Bettendorf cooperative now. “We are currently selling homes within the building, and they are going quickly,” she said. “We offer a variety of standard and upgrade design options. We work closely with members through the selection process and any special requests they may have. These options are available to buyers who purchase during the development phase and prior to construction deadlines.”
Ewing Properties owns the Vintage brand and has built several cooperatives throughout central Iowa including Indianola, Johnston, Ames, two in Ankeny, Beaverdale, Coralville and most recently in Iowa City. Coops in progress include Altoona and Pella, Iowa and Maryville, Missouri.
Ludwig noted Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf is planning to break ground early this spring. For more information, contact Rhonda at 563-349-1131 or rhonda@vintagecooperatives.com.