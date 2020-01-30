Your New Style of Living in 2020

To reduce costs, Vintage uses a federally insured master mortgage to finance the project, which assures a fixed low interest rate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each member’s share appreciates annually using a limited equity formula. The re-sale price of the membership share will equal the member’s original investment plus the amount appreciated under the formula. Whenever a member decides to move, the coop has 60-90 days to market the share and transfer the sale, utilizing the coop’s active waiting list. Re-sale of a cooperative share avoids the fees, title and recording costs associated with a typical real estate transaction.

Cooperatives are operated by their members, through a member-elected Board of Directors. This board governs policy, forms committees and is responsible for decision making on behalf of the community. Professional management provides on-site staff, human resource management, accounting services and oversight of day-to-day operations.

Vintage Cooperative of Bettendorf provides a way for its members to title their membership share to meet their estate planning needs. Single owner, joint tenants, trusts, transfer on death or a life estate are typical forms of a holding title. Proceeds of the sale would go to the ember’s estate or heir(s), as indicated in their estate planning documents.