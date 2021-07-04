St Ambrose to host management conference.

St. Ambrose University will host the 64th Midwest Academy of Management Conference on Oct. 14-16 in Davenport.
Arun Pillutla, Ph.D., SAU professor in the Department of Management and Associate Dean of the College of Business, will chair the conference. Dr. Jahmy J. Hindman, chief technology office, Deere and Company, is this year's keynote speaker.
The conference theme is Leading, Managing and Learning in View of Today’s Grand Challenges.
Pillutla defined that theme as, "A grand challenge is a fundamental global societal problem that is complex and uncertain as to its future effects on society, and if tackled successfully, that would then produce a huge impact on human welfare and well-being globally."
The Academy is seeking essay submissions from business practitioners on grand challenges confronting their industries and professions. Selected essays will be the basis for discussion in the conference’s business practice session prior to the keynote address.
The Academy encourages those who submit papers to provide thoughtful analysis of the grand challenges that face business and society today. Those include, but are not limited to, inequality, climate change, racial and social injustice, and toxic behavior at the workplace.
The deadline for submission of papers is July 16. Submission guidelines and an electronic submission portal can be found at www.sau.edu/mam2021.
The early-registration deadline for attendees is Aug. 15.
Practitioners wishing to discuss a presentation and submission should reach out to Pillutla via text at 563-940-1245 or by email at pillutlaarunk@sau.com.
“The conference will encourage and promote tough conversations,” Pillutla said. “We will target our scholarship in ways that can meaningfully transition to advance practice in these areas. We welcome your submissions and ideas addressing how we can challenge and equip students to create, lead and manage change in organizations.”
Business practioners and academics interested in attending the event can find registration information at www.sau.edu/mam2021.