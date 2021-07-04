St Ambrose to host management conference.

St. Ambrose University will host the 64th Midwest Academy of Management Conference on Oct. 14-16 in Davenport.

Arun Pillutla, Ph.D., SAU professor in the Department of Management and Associate Dean of the College of Business, will chair the conference. Dr. Jahmy J. Hindman, chief technology office, Deere and Company, is this year's keynote speaker.

The conference theme is Leading, Managing and Learning in View of Today’s Grand Challenges.

Pillutla defined that theme as, "A grand challenge is a fundamental global societal problem that is complex and uncertain as to its future effects on society, and if tackled successfully, that would then produce a huge impact on human welfare and well-being globally."

The Academy is seeking essay submissions from business practitioners on grand challenges confronting their industries and professions. Selected essays will be the basis for discussion in the conference’s business practice session prior to the keynote address.

The Academy encourages those who submit papers to provide thoughtful analysis of the grand challenges that face business and society today. Those include, but are not limited to, inequality, climate change, racial and social injustice, and toxic behavior at the workplace.