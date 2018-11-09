St. Ambrose University will hold its annual Buzz Into the Sport Industry event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the Rogalski Center Ballroom.
The industry and networking event will feature a moderated panel as well as internship booths set up by sports organizations from around the Quad-Cities.
The cost is $25 to register for college students and sport industry working professionals and $5 for high school student and parents. Dinner is included.
For more information, go to https://epay.sau.edu/C21430_ustores/web/classic/index.jsp and click on the "College of Health and Human Services" tab.
--Times Staff