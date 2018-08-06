Aspiring entrepreneurs can learn what it takes to start a business in Illinois at a workshop Aug. 16.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Illinois Small Business Development Center will host the event at Western Illinois University Quad-Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Topics will range from choosing a business name, types of business ownership, licenses and permits, taxes, insurance, payroll, record-keeping and more, according to a news release.
Participants are invited to bring questions and ideas. The workshops are offered in both Spanish and English, and are not typically held for people already established in the business community, according to the release.
To attend, entrepreneurs should sign up as a client of the Small Business Development Center by Aug. 14. The center's services are free. Parking is available in the west lot of the clock tower building. The workshop will be held in Building C, Room 1418.
For more information, call 309-762-3999, ext. 68042, or visit the website.
—Times staff