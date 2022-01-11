State Rep. Tony McCombie announces run for newly drawn House District 89

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced her intent to run for the newly drawn 89th House District in Illinois after being drawn out of her 71st District seat when legislative borders were redrawn in October.
The new 89th District consists of all or parts of Carroll, Jo Davies, Ogle, Stephenson, Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb counties. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport. If Chesney runs for reelection, McCombie will oppose him in the Republican primary election June 28.
McCombie was first elected to the Illinois legislature in 2016.
"During my time in the House, I have challenged leaders in both parties to ensure Illinois taxpayers are protected and hard-working families in Illinois have safe neighborhoods, strong schools, economic opportunities and more freedom," McCombie said in a press release. "Still, there is more work to do to drive success for our region and achieve the ethics and state government reforms needed to promote growth and get Illinois back on track.
"I look forward to introducing myself, listening and earning the support of all voters who crave a better direction for Illinois. I’m guided by conservative principles, common sense and am committed to delivering results."
McCombie graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in business. She served on the Savanna City Council and as mayor before her election to the Illinois House.
McCombie owns Blue Appraisals LLC, a real estate appraisal company operating in Illinois and Iowa, and works as a Realtor for Mel Foster Co. She has been married to husband, Curt, for 15 years.
If elected, McCombie said her top priorities will be education, job growth, ethics reform, restoring public safety and strong constituent service.
"Despite the challenges we face because of liberals’ heavy hand in Springfield, the good news is we change Illinois for the better if we stand strong and together," McCombie said. "We deserve leaders who are transparent, ethical and focused on protecting Illinois families and our most vulnerable citizens. I’d be honored to continue serving the people of Illinois."