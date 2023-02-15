Those driving down Kimberly Road may have noticed new signs and a new name at a familiar car lot.

What was known as Strieter Lincoln Motor Company at 520 W. Kimberly Road has been renamed Patriot Lincoln of Davenport. About a month ago Shawn Kohli bought the company that had been in Davenport since 1917. Patriot is the exclusive Lincoln dealer in the area. The next closest two are in Iowa City of Macomb, Ill.

According to his bio at City Auto Group, a Chicago dealership he owns, Kohli started his career in car sales at age 18; the day after he graduated high school. He continued to work while attending college at DePaul University and rose in the ranks at the dealership as well.

The Chicagoland native owns five dealerships in his home region, one in Indiana and now one in Davenport. Kohli said he learned about the potential to buy from a broker, and knowing about Strieter's century long tenure in the city made the purchase that much more enticing.

When speaking to a third party vendor, they mentioned the great experience they had when purchasing a vehicle. Coupled with the great reputation it built over time, Kohli said he knew he was ready to purchase and continue the legacy.

"We're going to provide the same great service that Strieter has been providing for years," he said.

Slowly but surely, Kohli is adding to the workforce. A general manager will be moving to the area from South Carolina and more hires are coming soon to add to the fleet of 30 they began with.

"We're staffing it with more people, but nothing is going to change as far as service," he said.

With the purchase of the company came the purchase of the body shop, he said. That will continue to be in operation and grow if needed.