Subdivision developer pulls out of Davenport, continues in Bettendorf

The developer of a controversial subdivision planned to straddle city lines withdrew its application from Davenport and now plans to build solely within Bettendorf borders.
Dolan Homes proposed a subdivision of senior-living homes in a ravine-like wooded area that initially crossed between Bettendorf and Davenport with entrances in both cities.
Neighbors pushed back on the proposed development, arguing that the development of densely packed villas wouldn’t match the area, and added traffic and construction could be hazardous to current residents.
Now, the revised subdivision is planned to be only in Bettendorf, city officials in Davenport and Bettendorf confirmed.
The developer, Kevin Dolan, told the Quad-City Times he’d decided to forego the Davenport part because of a number of engineering concerns the cities raised that would have reduced the number of lots to where “it was no longer economically viable,” he said.
Initially, Dolan told the Davenport Planning and Zoning Commission in a meeting heavily attended by neighbors that the third plat of land in Davenport would be essential to developing the area, which had been passed over by potential developers for decades.
Dolan withdrew his application from Davenport on Tuesday.
The area is steep, requiring the developer to change the grade of the land. The revised development plan would take out one of the original entrances to Crestline Drive in Davenport. That leaves one Bettendorf entrance on Lincoln Road near Kimberly Road. The plan also would reduce the number of lots from 38 to 26, Dolan said.
According to a June 18 joint letter submitted to Dolan with Bettendorf and Davenport staff comments, the southern 120 feet of the Davenport portion of the originally proposed subdivision and the connection to Crestline Drive “have been deemed unsuitable due to topographic features in their current condition.” The letter stated that the development couldn't move forward until the developer provided a mass grading plan on how it would eliminate or provide safeguards against the hazardous terrain.
A community meeting for residents living in the area, which Bettendorf city staff required Dolan to hold, is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 7 at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.
The revised plans Dolan submitted to Bettendorf city staff have to undergo staff comments and developer revisions. Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt said a city review would be completed by July 7 and Dolan Homes would have until July 13 to respond to staff comments before the next Bettendorf Planning and Zoning meeting July 21.
“We listened to the community’s concerns and the concerns of both city staffs, and we’ve come back with a revised plans that we think addresses that — we reduced density and removed connection to Crestline Drive,” Dolan said. “We think we’ve got a great product that we think will enhance the neighborhood.”