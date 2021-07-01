Subdivision developer pulls out of Davenport, continues in Bettendorf

Dolan withdrew his application from Davenport on Tuesday.

The area is steep, requiring the developer to change the grade of the land. The revised development plan would take out one of the original entrances to Crestline Drive in Davenport. That leaves one Bettendorf entrance on Lincoln Road near Kimberly Road. The plan also would reduce the number of lots from 38 to 26, Dolan said.

According to a June 18 joint letter submitted to Dolan with Bettendorf and Davenport staff comments, the southern 120 feet of the Davenport portion of the originally proposed subdivision and the connection to Crestline Drive “have been deemed unsuitable due to topographic features in their current condition.” The letter stated that the development couldn't move forward until the developer provided a mass grading plan on how it would eliminate or provide safeguards against the hazardous terrain.

A community meeting for residents living in the area, which Bettendorf city staff required Dolan to hold, is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 7 at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.