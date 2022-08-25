Substance abuse, mental health treatment center opening in Moline

Rosecrance is opening a new mental health and substance-abuse treatment center in Moline.

The new clinic at 4900 38th Ave., off John Deere Road, will serve an estimated 50-100 clients at a time. By years end, thousands will receive treatment, Regional Manager Austin Gross said.

Founded in 1916, Rosecrance has expanded to now offer residential and outpatient services and recovery settings in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Rosecrance served nearly 50,000 individuals at 60 locations last year, according to its website.

Gross said the Davenport location, in Paul Revere Square, had been around since 1991. In recent years, staff began looking at the map to see if there were areas that could use more assistance.

"We saw there was a gap in services in Rock Island County specifically," he said.

In Scott County, there are five providers for substance abuse within 10 miles. In Rock Island County, there are two main treatment centers, but they are 20 miles apart, he said.

"The goal strategically is to plant ourselves in the middle of a location that is accessible, but also confidential and private," he said.

According to data from the Scott County Health Department, 21% of adults admitted to being excessive drinkers and nearly 30% experienced chronic depression. Healthdata.org reports in Rock Island County, mental and substance abuse that resulted in mortality went up 353% for women and 268% for men from 1980-2014.

An Iowa native, Gross said his first job after graduate school was in Rock Island County. For him, the new facility is a full-circle moment.

"It was always a dream to come back over here and open a clinic myself," he said.

With a goal to serve both sides of the river, the organizational plan was put in place quickly. But, COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plans and slowed progress.

Now, everything is back on track and opened for its first clients on Monday. The new branch will continue to feature Rosecrance's innovative therapies that include recreational activities and peer leadership. Gross said getting clients involved was one way to ensure success when they left the program.

"Having support is one of the biggest things that we can help the clients develop," he said.

Clients looking to schedule an assessment can call the office at 563-355-0055.