Veterans and transitioning soldiers are invited to attend a success fair next week to receive information about finding employment and education opportunities.
From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, IowaWORKS, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and St. Ambrose University will host the first Quad-Cities Success Fair, at the college's Rogalski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St., Davenport. The success fair is aimed at giving veterans, civilians and transitioning soldiers career resources and opportunities.
“This value-added event is bridging the gap to employment, education and community services to the Quad-City area businesses, the community, veterans and transitioning service men and woman of the Arsenal," said Mark Gastmann, a veteran business representative at the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Employers from both sides of the river will accept applications and meet with the public. The employers include Arconic, Deere & Co., Thompson Prison, the Rock Island Arsenal, Brandt Construction, Scott County Sheriff's Department, Stanley Consultants, Tyson Foods, MidAmerican Energy, Bridgestone Bandag, Ascentra Credit Union, Iowa State Patrol and dozens more.
Several organizations will offer resources. The list includes Goodwill, Dress for Success Quad-Cities, Veteran Outpatient Clinics, Stand Down, Community Action of Eastern Iowa and more. Colleges will include Eastern Iowa Community College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University.
"We are excited to partner with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to help the community connect with employers and the needed resources to help people succeed in diverse careers," James Stout, veteran representative at IowaWORKS, said.
The groups also invite job seekers to visit the IowaWORKS center in Davenport, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 51, for help creating a resume and preparing for interviews. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.