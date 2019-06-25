Quad-City bartenders are shaking up some of their favorite cocktails this patio season.
Pauline Hernstrom, a bartender at CRU Bottle Shoppe and The J Bar in Davenport, said this summer is all about adding a fresh twist to some of the most classic cocktails. She said "you can't go wrong" with a classic drink, but it can be hard to find one done well.
"Summer cocktails don't just have to be something light and bubbly, they can be whatever you are in the mood for," she said. "We will ask the right questions and find out exactly what that is."
She invites customers to take advantage of the bartenders' knowledge at both CRU and J Bar. Cru is about to launch its summer menu, which includes cocktails infused with fresh ingredients, such as watermelon, peaches and coconut. Or, get your coffee fix and try a cocktail mixed with 392 Caffe's cold brew.
And, Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire also is breaking out new summer flavors to add to their menu. They post their recipes online so customers can try them at home.
Here are some of local bartenders' favorite summer cocktails available in the Quad-Cities.
Brunch Bramble
Here's a new one from Mississippi River Distilling, perfect for Sunday brunch.
Ingredients:
• 1½ oz River Rose Gin
• ¾ oz blackberry
• ½ oz Big Peach Liqueur
• ½ oz lemon
• ½ oz simple syrup
• 1 barspoon plain Greek yogurt
Shake with ice, then strain into a Collins glass over ice.
Tommy's margarita
Hernstrom said there's nothing like this classic at-home margarita.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz 100% de agave tequila
• 1 oz fresh lime juice
• ¾ oz agave nectar
Shake then dump. Garnish with a lime and salt rim.
Classic daiquiri
Another one of Hernstrom's favorites is the classic daiquiri.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz light rum
• 1 oz fresh lime juice
• ½ oz simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
Shaken and strained.
Ward 8
Here's another summertime cocktail from Mississippi River Distilling.
Ingredients:
• 2 oz Cody Road Bourbon
• ½ oz lemon
• ½ oz orange
• ½ oz grenadine